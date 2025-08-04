Brokerages remain divided on ITC after Q1 result; check recommendation

Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained 'Buy' on ITC and raised the target to ₹540 per share from ₹532. The brokerage is positive on ITC given early trends of urban revival and broad-based growth across segments. Thus, it has made an upward revision in FY26E/27 revenue estimates by 3 per cent/4 per cent, but given margin miss, they have cut FY26E/27E EPS by 2 per cent/2 per cent.

Antique Stock Broking has also raised its target to ₹502 per share from ₹497, while maintaining a 'Buy'. The brokerage is upbeat on the company's growth prospects.

While some brokerages have raised their target, Macquaire has maintained 'Outperform' with a target of ₹500 per share. Analysts see signs of recovery in the FMCg segment, according to reports.

On the other hand, global brokerage Citi has cut its target on ITC to ₹500 per share from ₹520. The brokerage believes margin pressure will remain due to high-cost leaf tobacco in FY26, according to reports.