Brokerages remain divided on ITC after Q1 result; check recommendation

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant ITC released its Q1 results on Friday, after market hours. Post releasing the June quarter results, brokerages were divided as some cut their targets while some raised.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained 'Buy' on ITC and raised the target to ₹540 per share from ₹532. The brokerage is positive on ITC given early trends of urban revival and broad-based growth across segments. Thus, it has made an upward revision in FY26E/27 revenue estimates by 3 per cent/4 per cent, but given margin miss, they have cut FY26E/27E EPS by 2 per cent/2 per cent.

Antique Stock Broking has also raised its target to ₹502 per share from ₹497, while maintaining a 'Buy'. The brokerage is upbeat on the company's growth prospects.

While some brokerages have raised their target, Macquaire has maintained 'Outperform' with a target of ₹500 per share. Analysts see signs of recovery in the FMCg segment, according to reports.

On the other hand, global brokerage Citi has cut its target on ITC to ₹500 per share from ₹520. The brokerage believes margin pressure will remain due to high-cost leaf tobacco in FY26, according to reports.