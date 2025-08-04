Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

Indian cement manufacturer Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Escorts Kubota, Aditya Birla Capital, Marico, Ather Energy, Bosch, Delta Corp, and Siemens Energy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Godfrey Phillips India, Inox India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TBO TEK, Triveni Turbine, and Unichem Laboratories.
Q1 results highlights from August 2
Federal Bank reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit to ₹862 crore in Q1FY26, hit by higher provisions due to slippages in agriculture and microfinance. Sequentially, profit fell 16 per cent.
Net interest income (NII) rose 2 per cent to ₹2,337 crore, while non-interest income jumped 22 per cent to ₹1,113 crore.
ABB India reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹352 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to forex volatility and increased expenses.
Profit after tax stood at ₹443 crore in Q2 2024. Revenue rose to ₹3,175 crore from ₹2,831 crore a year earlier, while total expenditure increased to ₹2,801.1 crore from ₹2,323.9 crore.
Market overview for August 4
Indian equities are poised to open higher on Monday, defying a weak global trend. GIFT Nifty futures were seen trading 83 points higher at 24,682 at 8 am on August 4, indicating a firm start for domestic benchmarks.
Asian markets mostly edged lower as investors digested the latest US jobs data and a fresh wave of tariffs. Wall Street closed in the red on Friday after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order revising “reciprocal” tariffs on several trading partners — from Syria to Taiwan — with new duties ranging from 10 to 41 per cent.
Back home, investors will also be watching crude oil prices closely, following announcements made by Opec+, which involved significant production hikes over the weekend.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 4
- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
- Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
- Ace Engitech Ltd
- Acknit Industries Ltd
- AG Ventures Ltd
- Akzo Nobel India Ltd
- Aptech Ltd
- ARCL Organics Ltd
- Arfin India Ltd
- Ather Energy Ltd
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
- Azad Engineering Ltd
- Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd
- Birlanu Ltd
- BLS E-Services Ltd
- Borana Weaves Ltd
- Bosch Ltd
- Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
- BSEL Algo Ltd
- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
- Crizac Ltd
- Crystal Business System Ltd
- Capital Trade Links Ltd
- Deep Industries Ltd
- Delta Corp Ltd
- Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd
- DLF Ltd
- EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
- Siemens Energy India Ltd
- Esaar India Ltd
- Escorts Kubota Ltd
- Everest Industries Ltd
- Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
- Gayatri Sugars Ltd
- Globus Spirits Ltd
- Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
- GPT Infraprojects Ltd
- HMA Agro Industries Ltd
- Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
- Hariyana Ventures Ltd
- Iconik Sports And Events Ltd
- INOX India Ltd
- Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
- Jayshree Chemicals Ltd
- Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
- Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
- Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
- Kisan Mouldings Ltd
- Kitex Garments Ltd
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd
- Mallcom (India) Ltd
- Manba Finance Ltd
- Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
- Marico Ltd
- Mercantile Ventures Ltd
- String Metaverse Ltd
- Munjal Showa Ltd
- Natural Capsules Ltd
- Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd
- Oswal Pumps Ltd
- Perfectpac Ltd
- PH Capital Ltd
- Prima Agro Ltd
- Prima Industries Ltd
- QGO Finance Ltd
- Radix Industries (India) Ltd
- Ramco Industries Ltd
- Raunaq International Ltd
- Remedium Lifecare Ltd
- Real Touch Finance Ltd
- Sai Industries Ltd
- Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
- Sarthak Industries Ltd
- Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd
- Shangar Decor Ltd
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Simplex Castings Ltd
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
- Southern Infoconsultants Ltd
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
- Star Delta Transformers Ltd
- Steel Exchange India Ltd
- Stove Kraft Ltd
- Suditi Industries Ltd
- Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
- Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
- Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
- S V Global Mill Ltd
- Syschem India Ltd
- TAAL Enterprises Ltd
- Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
- TBO TEK Ltd
- Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
- Thacker & Company Ltd
- Trans Freight Containers Ltd
- Triveni Turbine Ltd
- TTK Healthcare Ltd
- Unichem Laboratories Ltd
- Vascon Engineers Ltd
- Vinyoflex Ltd
- VTM Ltd
- Wanbury Ltd
- Arco Leasing Ltd
- Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd
- Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd