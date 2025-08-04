Monday, August 04, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

Q1 FY26 company results, Aug 4: Marico, Aditya Birla Capital, Ather Energy, Bosch, Delta Corp, Siemens Energy India, Godfrey Phillips, and Inox India will release their April-June quarter report

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Back home, investors will also be watching crude oil prices closely, following announcements made by Opec+, which involved significant production hikes over the weekend | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
Indian cement manufacturer Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Escorts Kubota, Aditya Birla Capital, Marico, Ather Energy, Bosch, Delta Corp, and Siemens Energy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.
 
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Godfrey Phillips India, Inox India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TBO TEK, Triveni Turbine, and Unichem Laboratories.

Q1 results highlights from August 2

Federal Bank reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit to ₹862 crore in Q1FY26, hit by higher provisions due to slippages in agriculture and microfinance. Sequentially, profit fell 16 per cent. 
 

Also Read

Tata power

Should you stay invested in Tata Power post Q1? Here's what analysts say

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for Sensex, Nifty today; Asia mkt mixed

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q1 results preview: Check expectations for profit, Arpu

vehicle

Skid marks on the quarter but Hyundai Motor India keeps its grippremium

iPhone, apple

Apple's iPhone exports from India increase 82% to $6 billion in Q1premium

Net interest income (NII) rose 2 per cent to ₹2,337 crore, while non-interest income jumped 22 per cent to ₹1,113 crore.
 
ABB India reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹352 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to forex volatility and increased expenses.
 
Profit after tax stood at ₹443 crore in Q2 2024. Revenue rose to ₹3,175 crore from ₹2,831 crore a year earlier, while total expenditure increased to ₹2,801.1 crore from ₹2,323.9 crore.

Market overview for August 4

Indian equities are poised to open higher on Monday, defying a weak global trend. GIFT Nifty futures were seen trading 83 points higher at 24,682 at 8 am on August 4, indicating a firm start for domestic benchmarks. 
 
Asian markets mostly edged lower as investors digested the latest US jobs data and a fresh wave of tariffs. Wall Street closed in the red on Friday after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order revising “reciprocal” tariffs on several trading partners — from Syria to Taiwan — with new duties ranging from 10 to 41 per cent.
 
Back home, investors will also be watching crude oil prices closely, following announcements made by Opec+, which involved significant production hikes over the weekend. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 4

  1. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
  2. Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
  3. Ace Engitech Ltd
  4. Acknit Industries Ltd
  5. AG Ventures Ltd
  6. Akzo Nobel India Ltd
  7. Aptech Ltd
  8. ARCL Organics Ltd
  9. Arfin India Ltd
  10. Ather Energy Ltd
  11. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
  12. Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
  13. Azad Engineering Ltd
  14. Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd
  15. Birlanu Ltd
  16. BLS E-Services Ltd
  17. Borana Weaves Ltd
  18. Bosch Ltd
  19. Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
  20. BSEL Algo Ltd
  21. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
  22. Crizac Ltd
  23. Crystal Business System Ltd
  24. Capital Trade Links Ltd
  25. Deep Industries Ltd
  26. Delta Corp Ltd
  27. Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd
  28. DLF Ltd
  29. EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
  30. Siemens Energy India Ltd
  31. Esaar India Ltd
  32. Escorts Kubota Ltd
  33. Everest Industries Ltd
  34. Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
  35. Gayatri Sugars Ltd
  36. Globus Spirits Ltd
  37. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
  38. GPT Infraprojects Ltd
  39. HMA Agro Industries Ltd
  40. Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
  41. Hariyana Ventures Ltd
  42. Iconik Sports And Events Ltd
  43. INOX India Ltd
  44. Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
  45. Jayshree Chemicals Ltd
  46. Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
  47. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
  48. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
  49. Kisan Mouldings Ltd
  50. Kitex Garments Ltd
  51. Mafatlal Industries Ltd
  52. Mallcom (India) Ltd
  53. Manba Finance Ltd
  54. Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
  55. Marico Ltd
  56. Mercantile Ventures Ltd
  57. String Metaverse Ltd
  58. Munjal Showa Ltd
  59. Natural Capsules Ltd
  60. Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd
  61. Oswal Pumps Ltd
  62. Perfectpac Ltd
  63. PH Capital Ltd
  64. Prima Agro Ltd
  65. Prima Industries Ltd
  66. QGO Finance Ltd
  67. Radix Industries (India) Ltd
  68. Ramco Industries Ltd
  69. Raunaq International Ltd
  70. Remedium Lifecare Ltd
  71. Real Touch Finance Ltd
  72. Sai Industries Ltd
  73. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
  74. Sarthak Industries Ltd
  75. Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd
  76. Shangar Decor Ltd
  77. Shree Cement Ltd
  78. Simplex Castings Ltd
  79. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
  80. Southern Infoconsultants Ltd
  81. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
  82. Star Delta Transformers Ltd
  83. Steel Exchange India Ltd
  84. Stove Kraft Ltd
  85. Suditi Industries Ltd
  86. Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
  87. Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
  88. Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
  89. S V Global Mill Ltd
  90. Syschem India Ltd
  91. TAAL Enterprises Ltd
  92. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
  93. TBO TEK Ltd
  94. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
  95. Thacker & Company Ltd
  96. Trans Freight Containers Ltd
  97. Triveni Turbine Ltd
  98. TTK Healthcare Ltd
  99. Unichem Laboratories Ltd
  100. Vascon Engineers Ltd
  101. Vinyoflex Ltd
  102. VTM Ltd
  103. Wanbury Ltd
  104. Arco Leasing Ltd
  105. Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd
  106. Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd
 

More From This Section

q1 results, company quarter 1

Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

q1 results, company quarter 1

Capri Global Q1 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹175 crore

ABB India

ABB India Q1 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 352 cr due to forex volatility

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank's Q1 net down 15% on high slippages in agri, MFI segments

cement, cement sector

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 results: PAT rises 2-fold to ₹150 cr, income up 12%

Topics : Company Results Q1 results Shree Cement Aurobindo Pharma DLF Marico Aditya Birla Capital BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon