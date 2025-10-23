Vardhman Textiles clocks PAT of Rs 187 crore in Q2

Vardhman Textiles has reported 4.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.03 crore on a 0.9% fall in revenue to Rs 2,480.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.
Total expenses declined by 1.1% to Rs 2,280.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY26.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 187.76 crore, down by 4.8% from Rs 197.29 crore in Q2 FY25.
Vardhman Textiles is engaged in the business of manufacturing yarn, fabric, acrylic fiber, and garments. Over the years, the group has developed as a business conglomerate with a presence in India and in 75 countries across the globe.
The scrip jumped 7.75% to currently trade at Rs 440 on the BSE.
