Why did Garuda Construction share price zoom 9% in trade today? Find here

Garuda Construction share price: Garuda Construction and Engineering shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the share rallying up to 9.48 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹219.90 per share.

Around 12:15 PM, Garuda Construction share price was trading 8.02 per cent higher at ₹216.95 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.9 per cent higher at 85,183.18 levels.

What triggered a sharp rally in Garuda Construction share price?

Garuda Construction share price zoomed after the company announced that it has secured a construction order worth ₹231 crore.

In an exchange filing, Garuda Construction said, “We hereby inform you that Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited has received a work order worth approximately ₹231 crore for the construction of a rehabilitation building admeasuring about 6.17 lakh sq. ft. in Chandivali, Mumbai, with a completion period of 3 years.”

Under the terms of the deal, Garuda Construction will be responsible for the construction of a rehabilitation building admeasuring about 6.17 lakh sq. ft. in Chandivali, Mumbai. The contract is expected to be executed in 3 years (36 months), Garuda Construction said, in a statement. Meanwhile, the total order book of the company now stands at approximately ₹3,460.78 crore as on date. Last week, Garuda Construction announced that it has secured an order worth ₹143.96 crore from Orbit Ventures Developers. Garuda Construction Q1 results Garuda Construction’s profit more than tripled, or jumped 224 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹9 crore in Q1FY25.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 256 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.2 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹35.1 crore in the June quarter of FY25. About Garuda Construction Garuda Construction, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading Indian civil construction company specialising in residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and hospitality projects. The company provides comprehensive, end-to-end construction solutions, covering everything from design and planning to execution and post-completion maintenance. With expertise in building concrete and composite steel structures, Garuda also offers Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) support for completed projects.