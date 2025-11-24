BEML, HAL, MIDHANI slip up to 4%; why defence stocks under pressure?

Shares of defence companies were under pressure, and fell up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on profit booking following the tragic crash accident of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk 1 reported on November 21, at the Dubai Air Show.

However, since August 29, the NSE Index Defence index has outperformed the market, surging 8 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 6.5 per cent during the same period.

Why are defence stocks under pressure today?

A Tejas fighter jet built by HAL for the Indian Air Force met with a mishap near Al Maktoum International Airport during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, 2025 . According to initial experts’ assessment, the mishap was caused by a Negative-G manoeuvre. A Court of Inquiry by the IAF has been constituted to determine the exact cause of the accident.

While HAL may see a sentimental decline in the stock due to the crash, analysts remain positive on the stock.

Analysts at Elara Capital retained 'BUY' rating on HAL with a target price of ₹5,680 on 38x September 2027 P/E, as the brokerage firm does not expect any major financial impact on the current orderbook, inflows, and execution. India’s aircraft pipeline remains huge at ₹3 trillion, due to reduction of active fighter aircraft squadrons to 29 vs the required 42. HAL remains the main player in aircraft manufacturing in India and is set to remain a key beneficiary. The brokerage firm maintained its position on HAL as a preferred play in India’s defence industry with long-term inflows visibility.