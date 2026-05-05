Vedanta demerger: How mutual funds are rebalancing after the five-way split

The long-awaited demerger of Anil Agarwal-led mining giant Vedanta Limited reached a critical milestone on May 1, 2026, the official record date for the demerger. As the conglomerate splits into five separate listed entities, the immediate focus has shifted from business fundamentals to the technical mechanics of fund rebalancing. For institutional investors, particularly those managing passive index funds, the demerger has triggered a mandatory reshuffling of portfolios.

The most immediate impact is being felt in the Nifty Next 50 index , where Vedanta previously held a significant weight of 5.2 per cent. Post-demerger, this weight has effectively halved to approximately 2.3 per cent. This reduction necessitates a mechanical sell-off by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds to align with the revised benchmarks.

"The weight adjustment in Nifty Next 50 is the most immediate mechanical consequence of this demerger for passive investors," says Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research PMS. READ | Vedanta demerger: How the five-way split may solve debt concerns Srivastava noted that while the selling pressure is significant given the scale of passive adoption in India, a large portion of the repositioning was likely captured during the special pre-open price discovery session on April 30. During that window, Vedanta’s price adjusted to ₹289.50, a sharp correction from its previous close of over ₹770. Shashank Udupa, Sebi-registered research analyst and fund manager at Smallcase, added that the pre-opening session largely absorbed the anticipated outflows. "From the current level of around ₹270, there should not be any aggressive, one-way selling pressure. In the short term, however, the stock is likely to remain volatile as the market factors in the structural change," Udupa added.

However, investors now enter a transitional "lock-in" period of four to eight weeks before the four new entities - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Oil & Gas, and Iron & Steel - formally list. During this gap, the index will carry these businesses as "dummy constituents" at static market values. This creates a unique challenge for fund managers as they hold the value in their portfolios but cannot trade the units. According to Udupa, this static market-cap will still be considered in daily index weight calculations. "For passive funds, this means they can reflect the value of the demerged entitlements but cannot actively buy or sell those units yet. This may create some tracking error," he said.

READ | Vedanta demerger: How five new companies stack up against peers? Decoded Srivastava cautioned that this interim period is one of the most underappreciated complexities of the deal. While managers use sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) models to estimate fair value for NAV computations, "no perfect mechanism exists to eliminate tracking error entirely during this phase." Active pivot to 'pure-plays' Additionally, while passive funds are bound by index rules, active managers are beginning to disaggregate their investment thesis. The residual Vedanta entity will now derive the bulk of its value from its stake in Hindustan Zinc, making it a different play than the original consolidated firm.