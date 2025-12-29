Shares of Vedanta Ltd. rose over 2 per cent on Monday after it was declared the successful bidder for the Depo Graphite–Vanadium block under the critical mineral auctions.

The mining company's stock rose as much as 2.5 per cent during the day to a new high of ₹616 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 16 this year. The Vedanta stock pared gains to trade 1.9 per cent higher at ₹612.8 apiece, compared to a 0.07 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:31 AM.

Shares of the company rose for 14 straight sessions, rising 20 per cent in the process and currently trade at 2.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. Vedanta's counter has risen 37 per cent so far this year compared to a 10 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Vedanta has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.39 trillion.

Vedanta secures Depo Graphite–Vanadium block Vedanta, on Friday, said it has been declared the successful bidder for the Depo Graphite–Vanadium Block under the Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche IV conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The company received the letter confirming its successful bidder status on December 26, 2025, following the completion of all statutory compliances. Vedanta said the acquisition would further strengthen its critical minerals portfolio. ALSO READ | Nifty Metal index hits record high, surges 27% in CY2025; here's why Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government, last week, issued a conditional "No Objection Certificate" to Vedanta Limited (Cairn Oil & Gas Division) for drilling 20 onshore wells in Krishna district.

NCLT Mumbai approves Vedanta demerger The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), earlier this month, gave its approval to Vedanta's demerger proposal , clearing the way for the group to reorganise its operations into five distinct, sector-specific entities. The plan involves the demerger of its five business units, including Aluminium, Power, Oil & Gas, and Steel & Ferrous. The scheme will be executed as a simple vertical split, wherein for every one share of Vedanta held, shareholders will receive one share in each of the four newly formed entities. This is a positive development for the company, as the demerger represents a value unlocking event. The high growth Aluminium and Power business is expected to command better valuations compared to the current conglomerate structure, ICICI Securities said in a note.