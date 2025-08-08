Venkys India shares slip 4%, hits 52-week low after Q1 results; details

Venkys share price: Venkys share price was under pressure on Friday, August 8, 2025, with the stock falling up to 3.76 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,435.10 per share.

Why did Venkys share fall today?

Venkys’ share price came under pressure after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Venky’s reported a sharp decline in its financial performance for Q1FY26, with net profit plunging 75.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹15.8 crore, from ₹75.2 crore in Q1FY25.

This was despite a 7.2 per cent rise in revenue to ₹865.8 crore, compared to ₹808 crore in the same quarter last year. At the operating level, Ebitda dropped 77.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23.5 crore, while operating margins shrank to 2.7 per cent, as against 12.8 per cent, reflecting pressure on profitability despite modest top-line growth. Venkys dividend, record date Venkys recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share (100 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as approved in the Board Meeting held on May 12, 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 49th Annual General Meeting.

The company has fixed Thursday, August 14, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the dividend, based on the Register of Members and records of Depositories as of the close of business on that date. About Venkys Venkys, a part of the renowned VH Group, is a leading player in the Indian poultry industry with diversified operations across breeding, processing, and animal health. The company operates through three key segments including Poultry and Poultry Products, Animal Health Products, and Oilseed.