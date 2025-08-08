Friday, August 08, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty near 24,400 amid Trump's tough trade talk

Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty near 24,400 amid Trump's tough trade talk

Sensex falling today: Broader markets witnessed a steeper decline. The Nifty Midcap was down 0.9%, and Smallcap index shed 0.6 per cent.

Share Market

Share Market

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Market today: Indian benchmark indices saw a sharp decline on Friday, as sentiment on Dalal Street took a hit following Trump's recent remarks ruling out any prospects of trade talks with New Delhi.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 80,040 levels, down by 586 points or 0.7 per cent as of 12.15 PM. The index hit an intraday low of 79,990.

Whereas, Nifty50 was down by over 170 points or 0.7 per cent, quoting 24,420 levels. The index logged an intraday low of 24,402.  Majority stocks from the Sensex pack were trading in red with Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and Tata Steel among the top losers. On the other hand, Titan, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Trent were among the few gainers.

 

Broader markets witnessed a steeper decline. The Nifty Midcap 100 was trading 0.86 per cent lower, quoting 56,449 levels. The Nifty Smallcap, meanwhile, was trading at 17,594, down by 0.56 per cent.

Nearly all sectors were trading in the red territory with Nifty Metal as the worst-performing sectoral index, down by 1.34 per cent, trading at 9,185 levels. Nifty Pharma was down by 0.85 per cent, trading at 21,500. 

Also Read

Stock market

Market volatility gauge India VIX spikes 8% on tariffs jitters, F&O expiry

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Sensex crashes 786 points intraday, recovers; check key reasons here

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Trump 25% tariff on India: 5 textile, jewellery stocks may crack up to 27%premium

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

These defence stocks cracked up to 28% from recent highs; correction over?premium

Gensol Engineering

Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock?premium

Why Sensex, Nifty are falling today?

The US President Trump's recent imposition of a 50 per cent tariff rate on India has significantly impacted the market sentiment. Alongside Brazil, New Delhi is now facing the highest tariff rate among its peer nations. Adding to the overall jitters, Trump has ruled out all prospects of trade talks with India amid the ongoing tariff dispute.

During a press conference at the Oval Office, Trump openly said that no further trade negotiations will take place with New Delhi until the tariff issue is resolved, according to ANI. While the already set 25 per cent tariff rate has already come into effect, the additional 25 per cent will be levied later this month. This has dashed all hopes of a prospective trade deal with the US. That apart, multiple sectors, including auto and chemicals, might bear the brunt of tariffs.

"Prima facie, it appears that India’s chemical, textile and auto components sectors are most susceptible to Trump’s tariff actions, and exports of companies herein could be directly impacted. Next in line, we understand, are pharmaceuticals and electronics sectors, which are currently exempted under Section 232 investigations. Further action on this is likely in the near future," Analysts at JM Financial stated in the 'India strategy' report. 

SMIDs in red

Broader markets experienced a steeper decline on Friday, with midcap stocks declining by nearly 1 per cent. The Nifty Midcap index hit an intraday low of 56,341, down by 597 points. Nearly all constituents from the index were trading in the red territory with Kalyan Jewellers, Coforge, Mazagon Dock, Biocon, Page Industries and Solar Industries among the top laggards.

Kalyan Jewellers shares dropped over 9 per cent, hitting an intraday low of ₹535 on the National Stock Exchange. Biocon shares were down by more than 5 per cent, logging an intraday low of ₹353.30.

Nifty Smallcap 100 index experienced a similar downtrend. The index was down by 0.63 per cent or 111 points, and hit an intraday low of 17,573.35. Seventy of the index’s 100 constituents were trading in red with Data Patterns, Ramco Cement, Chambal Ferilizers & Chemicals, Birlasoft and Kfin Tech among the top laggards. 

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 8: Titan, BSE, Biocon, LIC, Godrej Consumer 

FII Outflow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree in the Indian stock market as valuation concerns, coupled with the 50 per cent tariff threat, pulled down the overall investor sentiment. So far this month, FIIs have remained net sellers in the market, taking their total cash market selling in August to ₹15,950 crore.

While markets did stage some strength on the August 7 (previous trading session) deadline, ignoring Trump's additional 25 per cent tariff threat, set for imposition later this month, market analysts pointed out that the recovery was mainly due to short-covering triggered by the strong buying spree by domestic investors (DIIs). 

"The market continues to be technically and fundamentally weak. Continuous lower lows on the Nifty is technically a weak sign. From the fundamental perspective, there are no indications yet of a sharp uptick in earnings for FY26. These weak indicators, along with the relatively high valuations in India, are triggering sustained selling by the FIIs," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

 

 

 

More From This Section

max financial

Max Financial share rises 4% on healthy Q1 results; key numbers here

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at 3-month low; Metal, Realty top losers; Airtel, Adani Ports drag

Medanta Hospital

Why did Medanta's parent Global Health shares jump 8% in trade today?

Reliance Industries AGM

JIO, Retail, O2C, New Energy: What analysts expect from RIL AGM on Aug. 29

trading

Data Patterns shares plunge 8% after 'big miss' in Q1 results; details here

Topics : Stock market crash Markets Sensex Nifty sensex nifty stocks Markets Bharti Airtel shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon