Vikram Solar falls over 10%, hits fresh 52-week low as Q1 PAT plunges 85%

Vikram Solar Ltd.’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday as the counter fell over 10 per cent after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

As of 11:37 AM, the company’s share price was trading 4.79 per cent lower at ₹165.62 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 24,579.50. At intraday the stock fell 10.40 per cent to hit new 52-week low of ₹155.38

Vikram Solar reported a 85 per cent year-on-year decline in Q1 net profit to ₹20 crore. The company’s revenue from operations, however, climbed nearly 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,563 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Vikram Solar’s Ebitda fell 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹126 crore, while Ebitda margin slipped to 8 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 21 per cent in year-ago period. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Vikram Solar has been forming a sequence of lower lows and lower highs below its key moving averages since listing in the secondary market. “At the current juncture, the stock is trading on the verge of a fresh breakdown below its all-time low. A decisive fall below the 160 mark would be a major negative development, dragging the stock into uncharted territory,” he added.