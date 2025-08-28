Vikran Engineering IPO booked 4x on Day 2, NIIs lead demand; GMP down at 9%

Vikran Engineering IPO key details

The ₹772-crore Vikran Engineering IPO includes a fresh issuance of 74.3 million equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.3 million shares. Promoter Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar is the selling shareholder under the OFS component.

Vikran Engineering’s maiden public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, August 29, 2025. The share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1, 2025. The company's stock will debut on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹92–97 per share. Retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,356 to apply for one lot, which comprises 148 shares.