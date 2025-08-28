Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mangal Electrical IPO posts negative start; shares list below issue price

Mangal Electrical IPO posts negative start; shares list below issue price

Mangal Electrical shares listed at ₹558 per share on the BSE, a discount of ₹3 per share or 0.53 per cent against the IPO issue price of ₹561 per share

Mangal Electrical share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mangal Electrical IPO listing today, Mangal Electrical share price:  Shares of transformer components manufacturer Mangal Electrical Industries posted a lacklustre debut on the bourses today, August 28, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
Mangal Electrical shares listed at ₹558 per share on the BSE, a discount of ₹3 per share or 0.53 per cent against the IPO issue price of ₹561 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company’s shares began trading at a discount of ₹5 per share, or 0.89 per cent lower, at ₹556 per share.
 
The listing of Mangal Electrical's IPO was largely in line with street expectations. Ahead of the official debut, its unlisted shares were trading at a discount of ₹3 per share, or 0.53 per cent below the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activity.  ALSO READ | Anlon Healthcare IPO: Should you bid? Here's what analysts say
 

Mangal Electrical IPO details

The public offering comprised a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares. The IPO was offered at a price band of ₹533 to ₹561, with a minimum application size of 26 shares. The subscription window remained open from August 20 to August 22.
 
Mangal Electrical received a favourable response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed 9.46 times, as per NSE data. The basis of allotment was finalised on August 25, and the issue price was set at ₹561 per share — the upper end of the price band.

Also Read

market, stock market, investor

Sri Lotus Developers stock falls 7% on Q1 results; check key numbers here

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo shares decline 4% amid heavy volumes; should you buy the dip?

trading

Vishnusurya Projects shares soar 16% on ₹2,217-cr order win; details here

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Premier Energies, NBCC, 25 others to remain in focus today

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 28: IndiGo, Power Grid, Oil India, BPCL, RVNL

 
The company intends to use the proceeds from the IPO for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. A portion of the funds will also go toward capital expenditure, including civil works to expand the company’s Unit IV facility in Reengus, located in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Additional proceeds will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
 
Systematix Corporate Services served as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering, while Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue.  ALSO READ | Vikran Engineering IPO: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

About Mangal Electrical Industries

Mangal Electrical Industries manufactures and supplies critical components for transformers, which are used in electricity transmission and distribution. Its product portfolio includes CRGO (Cold Rolled Grain Oriented) laminations, amorphous cores, ICBs (Immersed Circuit Breakers), and coils. These components are used in small transformers, distribution transformers, large transformers, and generators.
 
The company’s broad product basket—from CRGO laminations and amorphous cores to complete transformers and EPC services—positions it as a one-stop solution provider in the transformer value chain.

More From This Section

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 500pts, Nifty near 24,580 as US tariffs hit India; IT, pharma drag

global stocks

Asian markets waver as Nvidia slides despite strong earnings beat

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank emerges as top choice for global EM funds with record ownership

stock market trading

Godrej Consumer, Ultratech: Motilal Oswal suggests these 6 stocks to buy

share market stock market trading

Trading guide, Aug 28: Here are key Nifty levels to watch; two ETFs to buy

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market IPO listing time IPO GMP IPO market BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon