Home / Markets / News / Vishal Mega Mart gets new 'buy' from JM Financial; stock to see 21% upside

Vishal Mega Mart gets new 'buy' from JM Financial; stock to see 21% upside

JM Financial assigned a target price of ₹175 per share for Vishal Mega Mart and said that it is one of the leading offline-first diversified retailers in India

Vishal Mega Mart
Vishal Mega Mart
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JM Financial initiated a 'Buy' coverage at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. (VMM) stock, citing a potential gain in its market share, particularly in Tier-2 and beyond towns. Analysts believe that VMM is one of the leading offline-first diversified retailers in India. 
 
The brokerage assigned a target price of ₹175 per share to the VMM shares, an upside of 21.5 per cent from Friday's close. JM Financial noted that the Indian retail market, valued at ₹76 trillion in calendar year 2023 (CY23), is expected to grow at a 9 per cent CAGR over CY23-28 to ₹116-124 trillion. 
 
Organised retail is projected to grow faster, at around 20 per cent CAGR, increasing its share of the overall market from 20 per cent in CY23 to 30-32 per cent by CY28. The shift toward organised retail will be driven by better products at affordable prices, brandisation, superior customer experience, and investment in retail infrastructure, it said. 
 
Growth is expected to be even stronger in Tier-2 and beyond regions, at a CAGR of 32 per cent over CY23-28. JM Financial said VMM will be a key beneficiary of this evolving industry structure, as it primarily serves the aspirational retail market, which comprises 90-95 per cent of the total market. 
 
The firm highlighted that VMM's well-diversified portfolio enables it to achieve a gross margin of 28 per cent. Its automated and integrated supply chain and replenishment system allows the company to operate with lean inventory, boosting overall return ratios. JM Financial added that this combination, resulting from strong execution and multi-year experience in the value retail space, constitutes a robust moat.
 
The scale and quality at which VMM operates have been gradually built over time and would require significant investment, effort, and time to replicate, serving as a strong competitive advantage, JM Financial said. "We expect gradual expansion in gross margin led by improvement in category mix and higher private label share."
 
JM Financial noted that the company currently has a small presence in high-per capita states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, offering significant expansion potential. The firm sees store expansion opportunities on two fronts: entering new cities and towns where it currently has no presence, and densifying its footprint in existing locations.  ALSO READ | Eternal shares rise 2% after HSBC raises target, keeps Swiggy at 'Hold'

Vishal Mega Mart share price history

The diversified retail company, Vishal Mega Mart stock rose as much as 1.49 per cent during the day to ₹146.1 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 19 this year. The VMM stock pared gains to trade 0.3 per cent higher at ₹144.3 apiece, compared to a 0.44 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:43 AM. 
 
Shares of Vishal Mega Mart snapped a three-day losing streak. The counter has risen 35 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. VMM has a total market capitalisation of ₹67,146.60 crore. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Here's how to buy gold this Diwali, Dhanteras without hurting your pocket

Eternal shares rise 2% after HSBC raises target, keeps Swiggy at 'Hold'

Reliance Power shares rise 3% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Has the GST reform-led stock market rally turned into a bull trap?

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 points; Nifty50 tests 24,750; PSU Bank, Oil & Gas shares rally

Topics :The Smart InvestorMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexVishal Mega Mart

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story