Eternal shares rise 2% after HSBC raises target, keeps Swiggy at 'Hold'

HSBC Global Investment Research has raised its target price on Eternal, parent of Zomato, to ₹390 per share from ₹340 earlier, citing that overall, Eternal (Blinkit) still maintains its significant lead both in terms of growth and profitability in Quick Commerce (QC) over Swiggy (InstaMart). The brokerage has ‘Hold’ on Swiggy with an unchanged target of ₹430 per share.

At 10:26 AM, Eternal share price was trading 2.18 per cent higher at ₹328.05 per share, and Swiggy’s share price was trading 0.68 per cent lower at ₹418 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 80,826.35.

Zomato vs Swiggy: HSBC view Zomato’s margin still higher than Swiggy Analysts believe that even though Swiggy has outperformed Zomato on both monthly transaction users (MTU) and gross order value (GOV) growth in the past one year, along with reducing margin differential, Zomato’s margin is still significantly higher. Swiggy’s MTU and GOV growth over the last year has been 16 per cent and 19 per cent, as against Zomato’s 13 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. On the margin front, over the last 12 months, Swiggy’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins have expanded by 160 basis points (bps), on the back of both contribution margin (CM) and fixed cost leverage, as compared to 80 bps for Zomato.

However, Zomato’s margins are significantly higher at 4.2 per cent, as compared to Swiggy’s 2.4 per cent. Also, Zomato is now reinvesting in its food delivery business, which may constrain Swiggy’s near-term margin expansion. For example, three-month memberships for both “Zomato Gold” and “Swiggy One” are now available for just ₹1. Blinkit widens lead over Swiggy in quick commerce Blinkit has extended its dominance in the quick commerce (QC) space, with rival Instamart’s net order value (NOV) now only 45 per cent of Blinkit’s in Q1FY26, down from 60 per cent a year ago. Blinkit’s NOV grew 125 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as against 75 per cent for Instamart. While Instamart has improved its average order value (AOV), driven by the success of “Maxxsaver,” Swiggy’s margins continue to lag Blinkit’s by 700–800 bps.