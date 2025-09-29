Reliance Power shares rise 3% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Reliance Power shares rose 2.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹46 per share. At 10:40 AM, Reliance Power’s share price was trading 2.19 per cent higher at ₹45.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 80,786.15.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹18,917.02 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹76.49 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹31.3.

Why were Reliance Power shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after Reliance Power Netherlands B.V. and Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. signed an agreement with Biotruster (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to sell 100 per cent equity in five Indonesian coal entities — PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, PT Heramba Coal Resources, PT Sumukha Coal Services, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, and PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi.

The transaction is worth $12,000,000, according to the exchange filing. The buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/group companies. That apart, recently, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, on September 19, 2025, clarified that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) chargesheets against Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), and group chairman Anil Ambani will not affect their business operations. “There is no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of Reliance Infrastructure [and Reliance Power] due to the recent action by CBI on RCFL, RHFL and Anil Ambani,” the companies said in separate BSE filings.