Vodafone Idea share price soars 6% on Q2 results; key highlights inside

The company's revenue grew 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,194.7 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹10,932 crore in Q2FY25, the company said in an exchange filing. Vodafone Idea's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter under review rose to ₹4,685 crore from ₹4,550 crore. Finance costs dropped to ₹4,784 crore from ₹6,613.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Commenting on Vodafone Idea's financial results, Abhijit Kishore, chief executive officer (CEO), said, “We are focused on increasing our 4G coverage to 90 per cent of the population and expanding our 5G footprint in geographies with growing 5G handset adoption. We remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing to support our broader capex plans of ₹500–550 billion. As we move forward, our investment journey to deliver superior customer experience continues.”

Acquisition update

The company has further announced that its board has approved, inter alia, to invest in/subscribe to 26 per cent of the equity capital of a special purpose vehicle to be incorporated for the purpose of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Vodafone Idea AGR update

Vodafone Idea, in its filing, has said that it is in discussion with the DoT for next steps on the AGR issue after the Supreme Court's judgment.

"We welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgments dated October 27, 2025, and November 3, 2025, whereby the Union of India is permitted to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand raised for the period up to the Financial Year 2016-2017 and comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the said Financial Year. We are in discussion with the DoT for next steps on this matter," said the company.