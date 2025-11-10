Monday, November 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to ₹5,584 crore; ARPU rises to ₹180

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to ₹5,584 crore; ARPU rises to ₹180

Telco in discussions with DoT on next steps after Supreme Court's AGR decision

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to ₹5,584 crore; ARPU rises to ₹180

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹5,584 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), from ₹7,176 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25). The reduction reflects operational improvements despite ongoing industry challenges.
 
Revenue grew 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,194.7 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹10,932 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹4,685 crore, up from ₹4,550 crore. Finance costs dropped to ₹4,784 crore from ₹6,613.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
 
Abhijit Kishore, chief executive officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said: “We are focused on increasing our 4G coverage to 90 per cent of the population and expanding our 5G footprint in geographies with growing 5G handset adoption. We remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing to support our broader capex plans of ₹500–550 billion. As we move forward, our investment journey to deliver superior customer experience continues.”
 
 
The telco said it was holding discussions with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues reassessment following recent Supreme Court directives.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, and more on Nov 10

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's AGR dues lifeline: Relief or risk for India's telecoms?premium

Supreme Court

SC clarifies order allowing AGR dues re-examination to apply only to Vi

Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel, said the company would allocate more capital to buy land in right places and continue to invest in the partnership with Google in Visakhapatnam

Bharti Airtel to approach DoT on AGR in coming days: Gopal Vittal

vodafone idea vi

Can Vodafone Idea double your money? 3 technical factors in favour of stock

 
“We welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgments dated October 27, 2025, and November 3, 2025, whereby the Union of India is permitted to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand raised for the period up to the financial year 2016–17 and comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the said financial year. We are in discussion with the DoT for next steps on this matter,” the company said in a statement on Monday.
 
The telco’s deferred payment obligation towards spectrum bought in auctions — payable over 20 years till FY44 — as well as AGR dues to be paid till 2031, stood at ₹2.01 trillion.
 
It has to pay ₹16,428 crore as AGR instalments by March 2026, “subject to reconsideration or reassessment of AGR dues, including interest and penalty up to FY17 by the DoT,” it said.
 
The carrier has to pay ₹2,558 crore as deferred payment obligations for spectrum by June 2026.
 
The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key indicator of profitability for telecom service providers, rose to ₹180 in Q2FY26, up 8.7 per cent from ₹166 in Q2FY25 and ₹177 in the quarter ended June 2025, supported by customer upgrades and tariff hikes. Despite the increase, Vi’s ARPU remains the lowest among peers, with a large gap compared to Bharti Airtel, which led the market with an ARPU of ₹256, and Reliance Jio’s ARPU of ₹211.4 as of the September quarter.
 
Vi’s 4G and 5G subscriber base grew to 127.8 million in Q2FY26, up from 125.9 million in Q2FY25. Its total customer base stood at 196.7 million. The company expanded its 4G population coverage to 84.4 per cent, up from 77 per cent the previous year, and completed 5G rollout in all 17 circles where it holds spectrum, with 5G services available in 29 cities.
 
The company’s debt from banks was reduced to ₹1,542 crore as of September 30, 2025, with a cash and bank balance of ₹3,080 crore. Capex during the quarter stood at ₹1,750 crore.
 
In the quarter ended March 2025, Vi’s board approved raising ₹20,000 crore through another follow-on public offer (FPO), a private placement or any other permissible mode. The telco had issued India’s largest FPO of ₹18,000 crore in April 2024, followed by preferential share issues to promoters and vendors Nokia and Ericsson. Vi’s promoters had also invested ₹4,000 crore, besides ₹1,980 crore raised from entities belonging to promoter Vodafone Group Plc through a preferential issue in January 2025.

More From This Section

Jindal Steel

Jindal Stainless Q2 profit rises 32% on higher sales, better product mix

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Hudco Q2 profit rises 3% to ₹710 crore; eyes net-zero NPAs in 15 months

Renewable energy

ReNew Q2 results: Net profit slips 5% to ₹467.5 cr, revenue rises

Emami

Emami Q2 profit drops 30% on GST disruption, rain impact on sales

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹5,524 cr, revenue up 2.4%

Topics : Vodafone Idea Q2 results Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon