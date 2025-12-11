Vodafone Idea stock rallies 5%; hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

Vodafone Idea share price today

Shares of Vodafone Idea hit a 52-week high of ₹11.22, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the telecom services provider has surged 9 per cent. Thus far in the month of December, it rallied 13 per cent as compared to 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

stock price of Vodafone Idea surpassed its previous high of ₹11.08 touched on November 14, 2025. It has bounced back 83 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6.12 touched on August 14, 2025. The stock now quotes at its highest level since September 18, 2024.

At 03:04 PM; Vodafone Idea was trading 4.4 per cent higher at ₹11.20, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with as many as a combined 1,083 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. What's driving Vodafone Idea stock price? Supported by lower inflation, tax reforms, and easier monetary policy, analysts at HSBC Global Investment Research believe Indian equities are set to be in a stronger position in 2026. The brokerage firm is keen on sectors driven by domestic demand and strong growth prospects. Telecom sectors enjoy strong pricing power and limited competition, the HSBC analyst said.

Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said they continue to expect telcos’ FY25-28 average revenue per user (ARPU) to grow at 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) given the consolidated industry structure, to ensure a ‘3+1’ player market and higher ARPU requirement for Jio not only to justify its significant 5G capex but also given its announced IPO plan for H1CY26. Telcos could see 14-18 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY25-28 as analysts expect 12 per cent ARPU CAGR led by 6-7 per cent CAGR due to a tariff hike; and 5-6 per cent CAGR due to multiple premiumisation strategies; further, potential repair of industry tariff structure to ‘pay as you use’ model is likely to aid ARPU growth in the long term.

The brokerage firm maintains 'ADD' rating on Vodafone Idea; and has revised the target price to ₹11.5 (from ₹11) as analysts build slightly higher waiver of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues based on recent positive development around Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues matter. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea narrowed its consolidated net loss during the July to September quarter (Q2FY26) to ₹5,584 crore. The company had posted a net loss of ₹7,176 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY25). The company narrowed losses owing to a drop in finance costs, which the company said came from settlements from vendors which were earlier provisioned into its accounts. Lower forex fluctuation also contributed to the improved financials. The customer ARPU rose to ₹180 in Q2FY26 compared to ₹166 in Q2FY25, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 8.7 per cent supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase.

Meanwhile, last week on December 2, Vodafone Idea clarified that it has already addressed the AGR issue in earlier disclosures and will update the exchanges only if further developments occur. This is in response to the Union Telecom Minister statement that the Centre may finalise the telecom company's AGR relief recommendations in the coming weeks. The Hon’ble Supreme Court via its judgement dated October 27, 2025 and November 3, 2025 permitted the Government of India to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand as well as to comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the Financial Year 2016-17.