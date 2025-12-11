Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, staged a recovery on Thursday, December 11, 2025, after falling in early trade. The Sensex jumped 748 points or 0.88 per cent from the day’s low at 84,150.19, and Nifty50 advanced 226 points or 0.88 per cent from day’s low at 25,693.25.

At 12:53 PM, on BSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal (Zomato), Maruti Suzuki and Tata Steel were among the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Titan and ICICI Bank were the only laggards.

Here are key reasons why Sensex and Nifty staged a recovery AMFI data: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reported that net equity inflows for November 2025 stood at ₹29,911.05 crore , a significant increase from ₹24,690 crore in October 2025. Positive equity flows also propelled the industry's asset base, with total assets under management (AUM) climbing to ₹80.80 trillion, up from ₹79.87 trillion in October. “Equity inflows have picked up slightly in the month of November, aided by a steady inflows in diversified categories such as flexi-cap, which has seen steady flows for the second consecutive month. This is a constructive trend, especially because the surge in flows earlier in the year was driven largely by NFO activity and recency bias. With one-year returns across equity categories moderating, inflows now appear more balanced and less sentiment-driven,” said Suranjana Borthakur, head of distribution & strategic alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

Bargain buying and short covering: Market experts believe the bounce-back is largely due to bargain buying. G Chokkalingam, Founder of Equinomics Research, noted that investors are buying at lower levels after many stocks were "hammered" in the preceding two weeks. ALSO READ | Crypto fails to cheer Fed rate cut; BTC dips below $93k, ETH slips to $3.2k Kranthi Bathini, Director - Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, added, "Markets have taken support around the 25,800–25,850 range. The Federal Reserve’s rate cut decision had been an overhang over the last few days, but we are now seeing some bottom fishing in the market along with short covering."