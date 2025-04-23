Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 34.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 36.38% to Rs 4003.93 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 34.10% to Rs 618.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 461.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.38% to Rs 4003.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2935.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.94% to Rs 1867.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1237.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 14444.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11397.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4003.932935.84 36 14444.5011397.61 27 OPM %23.0414.25 -18.8413.81 - PBDT1002.85441.53 127 2971.111669.66 78 PBT849.47366.38 132 2568.661392.85 84 NP618.91461.52 34 1867.391237.18 51

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

