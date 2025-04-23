Stocks to Watch, April 23: HCLTech, Ambuja, Airtel, Havells, Gensol, PFC

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Indian benchmark indices look poised to extend the rally to the seventh straight day on Wednesday amid positive global cues and renewed foreign funds into equities. Indian benchmark indices look poised to extend the rally to the seventh straight day on Wednesday amid positive global cues and renewed foreign funds into equities. GIFT Nifty indicated a higher start for domestic stocks.

The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 221 points or 0.91 per cent at 24,390 as of 07:00 AM.

Stocks in the Asia Pacific region saw a relief rally, taking cues from Wall Street, following US President Donald Trump's optimism on de-escalating trade tension with China. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.58 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was higher by 1.12 per cent.

Overnight, US stocks soared along with treasuries as Trump said he has no plan to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, even as he wanted the central bank to cut rates to boost growth. The S&P 500 index advanced by 2.51 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.71 per cent and 2.66 per cent, respectively, on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 187 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 79,595, while the Nifty50 rose 41 points or 0.17 per cent to end at 24,167. FIIs bought shares for the fifth straight day on Tuesday, worth ₹1,290.43 crore, while DIIs net sold up shares worth ₹885.63 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

HCLTech: The information technology (IT) major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹4,307 crore for the fourth quarter, a 7.81 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Revenue from operations came in at ₹30,246 crore, up 6.1 per cent, slightly below the projected ₹30,275 crore.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: The provider of cable and internet services reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at ₹34.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025. Revenue from operations was up at ₹513.15 crore from ₹493.37 crore a year ago.

AU Small Finance Bank: The Jaipur-based lender reported a net profit of ₹504 crore in the January–March quarter of FY25, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y from the corresponding period a year ago, aided by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and other income.

Havells India: The company reported a profit of ₹518 crore in the three months ended March 31, nearly 16 per cent higher than a year ago. Its revenue from operations rose 20.2 per cent to ₹6,544 crore, beating analysts' estimates of 62.32 billion rupees.

Tata Communications: The company reported a 15 per cent rise in its fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher demand for its data services. The firm's consolidated pre-tax profit for the January-to-March quarter rose to ₹336 crore from ₹292 crore a year earlier. ALSO READ: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,360, silver declines ₹100 to ₹1,00,900 The company reported a 15 per cent rise in its fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher demand for its data services. The firm's consolidated pre-tax profit for the January-to-March quarter rose to ₹336 crore from ₹292 crore a year earlier.

Other stocks in news:

Ambuja Cements: Adani Group-owned firm has completed the acquisition of 37.8 per cent promoters' stake of CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) and has become a promoter. With this, the total shareholding of Ambuja Cements in OCL has gone up to 46.66 per cent, as it has also acquired 1.82 crore shares representing 8.87 per cent from public shareholders of OCL.

Gensol Engineering, Power Finance Corp: Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC), lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Gensol Engineering Ltd's (GEL’s) falsified documents in February. In the official statement, PFC on Tuesday evening said that under its anti-fraud policy, it is investigating GEL for falsified documents.

Muthoot Fincorp: The NBFC made a strategic investment in BankBazaar by picking up around 1 per cent stake for ₹15 crore in the latter’s Series D2 round of fundraising to strengthen its digital platform. This deal values BankBazaar at around ₹1,700 crore. ALSO READ: Stocks to buy today, Apr 23: Care Ratings, NFL among analyst's top choices The NBFC made a strategic investment in BankBazaar by picking up around 1 per cent stake for ₹15 crore in the latter’s Series D2 round of fundraising to strengthen its digital platform. This deal values BankBazaar at around ₹1,700 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator and its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited, have signed agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (a part of Adani Enterprises) to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band.

PNC Infratech: The company has been declared the lowest bidder for a project valued at ₹239.94 crore. The project involves constructing a flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur city, Rajasthan. It will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis and has been awarded by the Public Works Department (PWD) of Rajasthan.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA)from Central Railway for a ₹568.86 crore project involving gauge conversion and related civil works on the Pachora-Jamner section (53.3 km), excluding Pachora yard and road over bridges.

Varun Beverages: The company informed that it started commercial production of carbonated soft drinks, juice-based drinks and packaged drinking water at its production facility at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.