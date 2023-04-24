Weak export mix, volume may hit Bajaj Auto Q4 revenue QoQ: Analysts

Bajaj Auto Q4 preview: The two-wheeler auto major Bajaj Auto is expected to register up to 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in revenues to Rs 8,312 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY23), due to decline in volumes, and weak export mix, note analysts.

While EBITDA is expected to decline 12.3 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,558 crore in Q4FY23, EBITDA margins are expected to contract up to 72 basis points (bps) to 18.3 per cent. Profit-after-tax (PAT), on the other hand, is largely to follow EBITDA growth.

Here's what top brokerages estimate for Bajaj Auto's Q4FY23 numbers: At the bourses, shares of Bajaj Auto surged 7.41 per cent in the January-March period of calendar year 2023, as against a 3 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex, during the same period.

Prabhudas Lilladher The brokerage firm estimates the auto-maker to report an 11 per cent QoQ decline in revenues to Rs 8,319 crore in Q4FY23, led by export market decline from currency devaluation, lower affordability, and other macroeconomic issues in export markets. Adjusted PAT, too, is likely to drop 9 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,356 crore. Overall, analysts said that the company's volumes de-grew by ~13 per cent on a sequential basis.

Motilal Oswal Though analysts forecast 2-wheeler domestic volumes to grow 15 per cent YoY, 2-wheeler export volumes are expected to decline 38 per cent YoY. Despite price hikes, operating leverage is likely to dent margins on a sequential basis to 18.8 per cent in Q4FY23, as against 19.1 per cent in Q3FY23. The brokerage firm foresees FY24/25 earnings-per-share (EPS) downgrade due to slower-than-expected recovery both in domestic, and exports demand.

Axis Securities Lower exports are likely to contract sales volumes for Bajaj Auto, down 12 per cent YoY, and 13 per cent QoQ, said analysts. While they expect to revenue to rise 6 per cent YoY led by higher ASP (up 21 per cent YoY/3.6 per cent QoQ) on the back of higher share in 3-wheeler in the product mix, lower volumes are likely to drive revenues 10 per cent on a QoQ basis. EBITDA, and EBITDA margins, too, are expected to fall sequentially on lower operating leverage, and nearly flat input cost assumption.