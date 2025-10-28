Weak Q2 fails to shake analysts' faith in Supreme Industries; here's why

“Q2 was impacted by a prolonged monsoon, lower agri and infrastructure pipe sales, and operating deleverage. Management maintained pipe volume growth guidance at 15–17 per cent, but revised overall volume growth guidance to 12–14 per cent (from 14–15 per cent), while margin guidance was adjusted to 14.5–15 per cent (from 14.5–15.5 per cent),” Nuvama analysts wrote in a research note.

Citing the margin miss and higher-than-expected earnings expectations, analysts at Nuvama have cut FY26E/FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates by 14 per cent/8 per cent/7 per cent, respectively. Nevertheless, they continue to maintain a Buy rating on Supreme Industries, with a revised target price of ₹4,356 (down from ₹4,614), rolling forward the valuation to Q2FY28E EPS.

MOFSL, meanwhile, has set a target price of ₹4,850 per share, valuing the stock at 45x FY27 EPS. The brokerage noted that macro headwinds have affected the industry, including Supreme Industries, over the past few quarters. With PVC prices stabilising and demand expected to pick up from the housing and agriculture sectors, MOFSL anticipates growth momentum to resume in the second half of FY26.

“With guidance of 12–14 per cent volume growth and a healthy Ebitda margin of 14.5–15 per cent in FY26, supported by capacity additions, improved utilisation, a higher VAP mix, and no inventory losses, we expect Supreme Industries to clock 12 per cent/20 per cent/20 per cent CAGR in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY25–28,” MOFSL analysts added. They also highlighted management’s expectation of a demand recovery from Q3FY26 onwards, with no inventory loss in the second half, and guided for revenue of ₹11,000–11,500 crore with an Ebitda margin of 14.5–15 per cent for FY26.