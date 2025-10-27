Monday, October 27, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Supreme Industries Q2 results: Profit down 20% at ₹165 cr on higher expense

Supreme Industries Q2 results: Profit down 20% at ₹165 cr on higher expense

Total income grew to Rs 2,409.41 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 2,288 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Representative Picture

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supreme Industries Ltd, which manufactures plastic products, has reported a 20 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 164.74 crore on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 206.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 2,409.41 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 2,288 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Supreme operates in various product categories such as plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films and products, protective packaging products, industrial moulded components, moulded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films and composite LPG cylinders.

"The company has grown 8 per cent in overall volume in the first six months of this year. The company expects to grow 12 to 14 per cent in volume this year," said M P Taparia, Managing Director of The Supreme Industries Ltd.

 

Supreme Industries, which has 35 manufacturing facilities across India, had posted a net profit of Rs 961 crore on a total income of Rs 10,504.09 crore in the last fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Raymond, JK Tyre among 44 firms on Oct 27

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Kotak

Kotak Bank's Q2 consolidated net profit down 11% YoY on higher provisions

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q2 results today: Kotak Mahindra, Zen Technologies among 9 firms on Oct 25

Q2 earnings, Q2

Brigade Hotel Q2FY26 PAT up 58% on robust performance and reduced cost

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Topics : Manufacturing Industry Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon