BSE, Zomato, Tanla: 1 in 10 Nifty500 stocks up over 3% today; how to trade?

As equity markets extended the rally for the third straight trading session, 1 in every 50 stocks from the Nifty 500 index surged more than 3 per cent in intra-day deals on Wednesday. Out of which, 3 stocks - namely - Tanla Platforms, GR Infraprojects and Mahindra Lifespace Developers zoomed over 12 per cent each; while another 10 shares were up in the range of 5 - 8 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trades.
Meanwhile, the Nifty 500 index
rose 0.7 per cent to 20,798, and has gained 3.1 per cent in the last three trading sessions. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index
was up 0.3 per cent today, and has rallied 2.2 per cent in the same period.
Against this background here's a trading strategy in 5 buzzing stocks of the day. BSE
Current Price: Rs 4,349
Upside Potential: 16.6%
Support: Rs 4,170; Rs 4,035
Resistance: Rs 4,380; Rs 4,565; Rs 4,725 BSE stock
has surged nearly 5 per cent in today's trading session and rallied nearly 11 per cent in the last three days. Technically, the stock has recouped after falling below its 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) in the recent market correction. Key momentum oscillators, too, have turned favourable for the stock, thus implying that the 200-DMA at Rs 4,035 may act as a key support for the stock, with near support visible at Rs 4,170. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 4,725 levels; above which a spurt to Rs 5,070 seems likely. Interim hurdles for the stock are seen at Rs 4,380 and Rs 4,565 levels. Zomato
Current Price: Rs 225.50
Upside Potential: 10%
Support: Rs 218; Rs 208
Resistance: Rs 230.75; Rs 237; Rs 240 Zomato shares
have gained nearly 4 per cent in Wednesday's trading sessions, and has surged over 12 per cent in the last three trading sessions. At present levels, the stock is seen trading above its 20- and 50-DMA at Rs 220.70 and Rs 224.90. Chart shows presence of overhead resistance at Rs 230.75; above which a rally to Rs 248 can be triggered. Interim hurdles for the stock can be expected at Rs 237 and Rs 240.
The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 218; trade below which can see the stock re-test levels of Rs 208. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Current Price: Rs 2,467
Upside Potential: 15.5%
Support: Rs 2,375
Resistance: Rs 2,530; Rs 2,675 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock
has given a fresh breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias is expected to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,375. The stock is also seen trading above its key moving averages on the daily and weekly scale. The stock may face some resistance around Rs 2,530 and Rs 2,675 levels; break and sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger a rally towards record high for the stock at Rs 2,850 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Tanla Platforms
Current Price: Rs 515
Upside Potential: 23.7%
Support: Rs 493; Rs 463
Resistance: Rs 531; Rs 585 Tanla Platforms stock
has surged over 16 per cent, and is seen trading above its short-term moving average and the trend line resistance. A close above Rs 493 shall confirm a breakout on the daily chart after more than two months. As such, the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above Rs 493 and Rs 463 support levels.
On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 637; with interim resistance likely around Rs 531, Rs 585 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART GR Infraprojects
Current Price: Rs 1,068
Upside Potential: 18.9%
Support: Rs 985
Resistance: Rs 1,070; Rs 1,110; Rs 1,160 GR Infraprojects shares
have rallied nearly 14 per cent on heavy volumes. The stock is seen trading firmly above its 20-DMA, which stands at Rs 985 for the first-time since December 10, 2024. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance at Rs 1,070 levels, above which the next near hurdle exists at Rs 1,110. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Break and sustained trade above the key hurdles, can potentially trigger a rally up to Rs 1,270 on the stock, with some resistance likely around Rs 1,160 levels.