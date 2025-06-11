Home / Markets / News / Which consumer stocks to buy as RBI cuts repo rate, CRR, inflation eases?

Which consumer stocks to buy as RBI cuts repo rate, CRR, inflation eases?

After the government's push to drive consumption demand in India, via higher limit for taxable income to claim tax rebate, the RBI, on June 6, front-loaded its monetary policy easing

FMCG
premium
FMCG
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Consumption-related stocks in India: With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivering a double booster for liquidity – interest rate and CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut – in its review of the monetary policy last week, analysts expect India’s consumer demand to witness a “gradual” recovery in the coming months.
 
Related stocks, they said, could witness a meaningful rally in the second half of the financial year 2025-26 (H2FY26) and the index reverse its underperformance, driven by improved earnings, curtailed inflation, and supportive valuations.
 
Thus far in calendar year 2025 (till June 6), the Nifty Consumption index has risen 2.2 per cent on the NSE as against a 5.7 per cent rally in the Nifty50 index, ACE Equity data shows.
 
Individual stocks have, however, delivered mixed returns with Tata Consumer Products, InterGlobe Aviation, and Avenue Supermarts surging between 18 per cent and 22 per cent, while Varun Beverages, Trent, and ITC declining up to 25 per cent during the period.
 
“Consumption-related companies under-delivered in CY25 amid sluggish volume growth and sustained margin pressures from high raw material costs. However, with supportive policy action, fiscal stimulus, and moderating inflation, we expect overall consumption demand to improve steadily by H2-FY26—supporting a rebound in the performance of the Nifty Consumption index,” said Darshil Shah, senior research analyst at Prime Research, HDFC Securities.
 
India's consumption Sector: An Overview
 
After the government’s push to drive consumption demand in India, via higher limit for taxable income to claim tax rebate, the RBI, on June 6, front-loaded its monetary policy easing and slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent.
 
It also announced a 100-bps cut in CRR, to be executed in four tranches, to 3 per cent from 4 per cent.
 
According to Seshadri Sen, head of research and strategist at Emkay Global Financial Services, the repo rate cut will help in accelerating credit flow to boost consumption during the festival season, considering the lag effect.
 
The CRR cut, meanwhile, may help transmission and banks’ propensity to lend aiding credit to automobile, consumer durables, power generation (especially green energy), and real estate sectors.
 
The ₹2.5-trillion liquidity infusion by November (through CRR reduction), coinciding with income tax relief and the expected rollout of 8th Pay Commission benefits, is well-placed to revive the consumption basket, analysts added.
 
These tailwinds, however, need to outweigh macroeconomic challenges, they cautioned.
 
Those at Nomura said that with easing input costs, regional competition could grow faster than that for organized companies, leading to an overhang on market share and volume.
 
Notably, a recent report by market research firm Kantar said that unbranded products drove most of the urban consumption of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in FY25.
 
Consumption stocks: Where to invest?
 
Darshil Shah of HDFC Securities prefers Godrej Consumer, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, and Macrotech Developers from the consumption basket.
 
Nomura, meanwhile, suggests investors focus on companies that have superior growth (in volumes / pricing) trajectory than peers/industry; investments in distribution, digitisation and R&D capabilities to support innovative new launches; and have strong brands, pricing power and higher saliency of premium portfolio to stand out.
 
The brokerage picks Godrej Consumer Products, Marico, and Tata Consumer Products as its top consumption bets amid hopes of margin expansion, driving strong Ebitda growth, in H2FY26.
 
That said, Seshadri Sen of Emkay Global Financial Services cautions that since overall market upside is limited from here, outperformance in consumption stocks will be dependent on earnings upgrades.
 
“Investors will have to wait till H2FY26 to see any meaningful upside,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SIS announces share buyback at ₹404 per share, offer to open on June 12

CoinDCX spot trading volumes jump 32% in May, BTC remains most traded token

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; IT stocks rally; realty, PSBs drag

Smallcap spirits stock zooms 50% from May low, hits record high; here's why

Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Topics :Cash Reserve RatioNifty Consumptionconsumer sentimentRural consumptionurban consumptionThe Smart InvestorconsumptionHUL versus ITCAsian Paints Bata IndiaRBI repo rateRBI monetary policyNifty FMCGFMCG stocks

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story