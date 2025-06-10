Home / Markets / News / CoinDCX spot trading volumes jump 32% in May, BTC remains most traded token

CoinDCX spot trading volumes jump 32% in May, BTC remains most traded token

CoinDCX owns a total of $606.61 million in assets, reaffirming its strong reserve position

cryptocurrencie
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the most actively traded tokens on CoinDCX in May 2025
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
CoinDCX witnessed a 32 per cent surge in spot trading volumes, hitting ₹492 million in May 2025 compared to ₹374 million in April. The sharp recovery highlights the growing confidence among users. 
 
Sumit Gupta, co-founder at CoinDCX said that the 32 per cent uptick in spot trading volume this May reflects more than just platform growth, it signals growing investor confidence amid global acceptance. 
 
"With increasing policy momentum in key markets and India’s growing participation in the digital asset economy, we believe this is just the beginning of a more sustained upward trend. At CoinDCX, we remain committed to building a secure, compliant, and user-first platform that empowers the next wave of crypto adoption," he added.
 
CoinDCX owns a total of $606.61 million in assets, reaffirming its strong reserve position. Of this, $448.99 million is held on blockchain, while $157.61 million is secured with partners.
 
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the most actively traded tokens on CoinDCX in May 2025, with volumes of $29.5 million and $21.7 million, respectively. Moodeng emerged as a breakout breakout performer with $14.4 million in volume, reflecting the growing interest in emerging narratives. 
 
Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) also featured among the top five, reinforcing investor interest in high-liquid assets. 
 
The company also made some major product advances in May this year.
Major infrastructure upgrades were implemented in the Futures platform to reduce latency and enhance stability under high-load conditions, offering traders faster and more seamless execution.
 
"A redesigned journey tailored for first-time and novice users enables easier onboarding and clearer decision-making in futures trading," the company said in a statement.
 
In addition, real-time savings were rolled out, eliminating delays and enhancing user satisfaction across trading flows.
 
In the ongoing month, the exchange's focus remains on optimising platform performance, expanding product capabilities, and elevating user experience through transparency and trust.

Topics :BitcoincryptocurrencyRipple cryptocurrencycrypto trading

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

