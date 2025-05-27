Why are India Pesticides shares in demand on May 27? Check key reasons here

India Pesticides share price: India Pesticides shares were in demand on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 14.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹195.60 per share.

However, by 12:20 PM, India Pesticides shares were off day’s high, and were trading 11.02 per cent higher at ₹190.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 81,998.21 level.

Why did India Pesticides share price jump 14% in trade today?

India Pesticides share price rose on the back of stellar Q4 results. The company’s profit skyrocketed 1,953.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹22 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from merely ₹1 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY24).

The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, zoomed 64.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹207.2 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹126.3 crore in Q4FY24.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 728.7 per cent annually to ₹31.7 crore, as against ₹3.8 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 15.3 per cent in Q4FY25, from 3 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

India Pesticides dividend

The Board of Directors have recommended payment of dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share of the face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing 40thAnnual General Meeting of the Company.

The record date/ cutoff date for payment of Dividend will be from August 12, 2025.

About India Pesticides

India Pesticides Limited (IPL), established in 1984, is a leading chemical manufacturer in India with a strong global footprint. The company specialises in the production of agrochemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), offering a diverse portfolio that includes herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides in both technical and formulation forms. IPL has positioned itself as a key player in the Indian agrochemical sector, with a significant presence across international markets.

Beyond agrochemicals, IPL also manufactures APIs for pharmaceutical applications, particularly in anti-fungal and anti-scabies treatments. The company stressed upon research and development (R&D), quality management, and advanced manufacturing practices.

With exports reaching regions such as the US, Europe, Australia, Africa, South America, and Asia, IPL continues to expand its global reach.

Its subsidiary, Amona Specialties Private Limited, supports the business through the import, export, and registration of agrochemicals and biological products.