Here's why Sumitomo Chemical India share price was under pressure today

Sumitomo Chemical India share price: Sumitomo Chemical India shares dropped up to 5.95 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹503.15 per share on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

At 11:35 AM, Sumitomo Chemical India shares were trading 5.16 per cent lower at ₹507.40. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent higher at 82,290.70 level.

Why did Sumitomo Chemical share price drop in trade?

Sumitomo Chemical India shares were under pressure due to weak March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

The company’s profit dropped 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹100 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹110 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations, or topline, rose marginally (0.8 per cent Y-o-Y) to ₹679.4 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹674.2 crore in Q4FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 14.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹119.5 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹140.1 crore in Q4FY24.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 17.6 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2025, from 20.8 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2024.

Sumitomo Chemical dividend

Sumitomo Chemical India’s Board of Directors has declared dividend for FY25 of ₹1.20 per equity share on 49,91,45,736 equity shares of ₹10 each which is subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting and will be paid on or after August 11, 2025.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical, established in 1913 in Japan, began with a mission to address environmental challenges by transforming sulfur dioxide emissions from copper mining into fertilizers.

Over the past century, the company has grown into a global chemical powerhouse, leveraging its strong commitment to research, innovation, and sustainability. With a workforce of over 34,000 employees and more than 100 subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide, Sumitomo Chemical delivers high-performance solutions across a broad spectrum of industries.

The company’s diverse portfolio spans petrochemicals, IT-related chemicals, health and crop science products, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials for energy and mobility. Its operations are organised into key segments including Agro & Life Solutions, Essential Chemicals & Plastics, ICT & Mobility Solutions, and Energy & Functional Materials.

In India, its subsidiary, Sumitomo Chemical India Limited (SCIL), plays a critical role in delivering crop protection, animal nutrition, and environmental health products tailored to the local market.