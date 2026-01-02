South Indian Bank shares gained 4.1 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹39.5 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its Q3FY26 business update.

At 9:40 AM, South Indian Bank's share price was trading 2.3 per cent higher at ₹38.7 on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 85,365.91. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹10,127.98 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹41.65 and a 52-week low at ₹22.12.

South Indian Bank Q3 business update

The private sector bank’s total deposits in Q3 grew 12.17 per cent to ₹1,18,211 crore, as compared to ₹1,05,387 crore a year ago. Gross advances grew 11.27 per cent to ₹96,765 crore, as compared to ₹86,966 crore a year ago.

The current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 14.65 per cent to ₹37,640 crore, as compared to ₹32,830 crore a year ago. CASA ratio grew 69 basis points (bps) to 31.84 per cent from 31.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). South Indian Bank Q2 results Indian Bank reported a net profit of ₹3,107.9 crore in the second quarter of FY26 (Q2 FY26) , up 11 per cent from ₹2,799.70 crore the previous year. The bank reported a total income of ₹19,271.09 crore, up 7 per cent, from ₹17,971.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Operating profit stood at ₹4,837 crore in Q2 FY26, growing by 2.31 per cent from ₹4,728 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Net interest income was ₹6,551 crore in Q2 FY26, up 5.76 per cent from ₹6,194 crore in Q2 FY25. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) dipped by 88 basis points (bps) to 2.6 per cent in September 2025, compared to 3.48 per cent in the same month the previous year. Net non-performing asset (NPA) reduced by 11 bps to 0.16 per cent from 0.27 per cent in Q2 FY25. Provision coverage ratio improved by 68 bps to 98.28 per cent, compared to 97.6 per cent in Q2 FY25. Slippage ratio was 0.79 per cent compared to 1.06 per cent in September 2024. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.31 per cent in Q2 FY26.