Indian Bank shares rise 3% on releasing Q3 update; check key details here

Indian Bank shares rose 3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹858.4 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its December quarter (Q3Y26) business update.

At 9:18 AM, Indian Bank's share price was trading 2.36 per cent higher at ₹852.2 on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 85,282.61. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,14,956.64 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹898.6 and a 52-week low at ₹474.05.

Indian Bank Q3 business update

The public sector bank’s total business in Q3 grew 13.4 per cent to ₹14.3 trillion, as compared to ₹12.61 trillion a year ago. Its total deposit grew 12.5 per cent in Q3FY26, to ₹7.9 trillion, as against ₹7.02 trillion year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Gross advances grew 14.5 per cent to ₹6.4 trillion, as compared to ₹5.59 trillion a year ago.

The current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 19 per cent to ₹0.43 trillion, as compared to ₹0.36 trillion a year ago. Indian Bank Q2 results Indian Bank reported a net profit of ₹3,107.9 crore in the second quarter of FY26 (Q2 FY26) , up 11 per cent from ₹2,799.70 crore the previous year. The bank reported a total income of ₹19,271.09 crore, up 7 per cent, from ₹17,971.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Operating profit stood at ₹4,837 crore in Q2 FY26, growing by 2.31 per cent from ₹4,728 crore in the same period of the previous year. Net interest income was ₹6,551 crore in Q2 FY26, up 5.76 per cent from ₹6,194 crore in Q2 FY25. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) dipped by 88 basis points (bps) to 2.6 per cent in September 2025, compared to 3.48 per cent in the same month the previous year. Net non-performing asset (NPA) reduced by 11 bps to 0.16 per cent from 0.27 per cent in Q2 FY25.