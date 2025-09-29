Why did Azad Engineering share price rise over 4% in trade today?

Azad Engineering share price: Azad Engineering share price rose as much as 4.33 per cent on Monday, September 29, 2025, with the scrip rising up to ₹1,624.45 per share.

Why did Azad Engineering share price rise today?

Azad Engineering share price climbed today after the company announced it has signed a new five-year Long-Term Contract and Price Agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Japan (MHIJ), valued at $73.47 million (₹651 crore).

Under the agreement, Azad Engineering will supply highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbine engines, catering to MHIJ’s global demand in the power generation sector. Track Stock Market Live Updates “This contract is incremental to the last signed contract on November 3, 2024. This Phase 2 of the contract, is a robust step towards cementing our everlasting strategic relationship with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Japan (MHI) and with the addition of this agreement, the combined value of contract now stands at $156.36 million (₹1,387 crore),” Azad Engineering said. Azad Engineering Q1 results The company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 75.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29.9 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹17.1 crore in Q1FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 74.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42.4 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹24.3 crore in Q1FY25

Meanwhile, revenue soared 36.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹134.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹98.4 crore in Q1FY25 At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 46.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹33 crore in Q1FY25 About Azad Engineering Azad Engineering is a Hyderabad-based global manufacturer renowned for producing highly engineered, complex, and mission-critical components. The company caters to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas. With expertise in precision forging and machining, Azad Engineering delivers critical parts used in applications such as aircraft, missiles, and power generation systems. its clientele includes some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), underscoring their importance in the global supply chain.