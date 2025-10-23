Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 4% on one-off tax resolution impact

HUL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 4% on one-off tax resolution impact

Hindustan Unilever's consolidated net profit rises 4% to Rs 2,694 crore in Q2 FY26, while underlying volume growth remained flat due to GST changes and prolonged monsoon

We delivered a competitive performance with an underlying sales growth of 2 per cent and an EBITDA margin of 23.2 per cent in the quarter: Priya Nair |

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday reported a 4 per cent on year rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), a period which saw GST regime transition impacting its sales. However, it was cushioned by the one-off positive impact from the resolution of previous years’ tax matters between UK and Indian tax authorities.
 
Its underlying volume growth was flat in the quarter. The company said in its release that performance for the quarter reflected a transitory impact of GST changes and prolonged monsoon conditions in parts of the country.
 
 
Net profit stood at ₹2,694 crore. Its net sales grew 2 per cent in the quarter ended September to ₹16,241 crore.
 
HUL’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin at 23.2 per cent was lower by 90 bps (basis points) year-on-year amidst higher investments in the business, HUL said in the release.
 
“We delivered a competitive performance with an underlying sales growth of 2 per cent and an Ebitda margin of 23.2 per cent in the quarter. The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the government to drive consumption, expected to increase disposable income and improve consumer sentiment,” Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director at HUL.
 
She added, “However, the quarter saw a transitory impact as the market adjusted to these changes. We anticipate normal trading conditions starting early November, once prices stabilise, paving the way for a gradual and sustained market recovery.”
 
In her outlook, Nair said that looking ahead, the company is determined to “accelerate its portfolio transformation by radically sharpening consumer segmentation, being bolder in transforming its core brands to make them more modern, desirable and youthful, future-proofing our marketing & sales capabilities by enabling superior online brand discovery and fulfilment and investing disproportionately to scale our high-growth demand spaces.”

Topics : Company Results Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever Ltd Hindustan Unilever HUL Q2 results HUL

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

