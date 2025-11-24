The Government of India has notified the implementation of the Code on Social Security (CoSS) with effect from November 21, 2025. Under the Code, platform aggregators such as Eternal (Zomato) and Swiggy are required to contribute 1–2 per cent of their annual turnover to a social security fund for gig workers, subject to a cap of 5 per cent of the amount payable to gig workers.

At 10:19 AM, Eternal shares were trading 0.36 per cent lower at ₹300.95 per share, while Swiggy stock was up 1.05 per cent at ₹389.7 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.13 per cent higher at 85,343.66.

According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, in a worst-case scenario, the amount payable by Eternal and Swiggy towards the fund would work out to around ₹2.1–2.5 per order for their respective food delivery and quick commerce businesses. In percentage terms, the brokerage estimates the impact at 0.60–0.65 per cent of adjusted Ebitda (as a percentage of net order value) for food delivery, and 0.40–0.45 per cent of net average order value (NAOV) for quick commerce. On a consolidated FY26 basis, JM Financial expects Eternal and Swiggy to contribute ₹43 crore and ₹26 crore, respectively, to the fund. Given that both companies are still some distance away from their own sustainable profitability targets, JM Financial believes they are likely to pass on most of the additional cost to customers, rather than absorb it.