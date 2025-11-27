Home / Markets / News / Why did Patel Engineering share zoom 16% in trade today? Find out here

Why did Patel Engineering share zoom 16% in trade today? Find out here

At 11:10 AM, Patel Engineering shares were trading 14.57 per cent higher at ₹37.99 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.48 per cent higher at 86,020.77 level.

Patel engineering
Patel Engineering, established in 1949, is a 76-year-old company with a robust presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors. The company has built a solid reputation for successfully executing projects both in India and abroad. | S
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Patel Engineering share price today: Construction engineering firm Patel Engineering share price rose up to 16.40 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹38.60 per share, on Thursday, November 27, 2025.
 
At 11:10 AM, Patel Engineering shares were trading 14.57 per cent higher at ₹37.99 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.48 per cent higher at 86,020.77 level.

What lifted Patel Engineering's share price today?

 
Patel Engineering shares gained on Thursday after the company announced it has secured two Letters of Intent (LoIs) from Saidax Engineers and Infrastructures Pvt Ltd. 
 
The contracts involve excavation, overburden removal, coal cutting, loading, and transportation works at the Jhiria West OCP project in the Hasdeo Area, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, for South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).
 
The combined value of the LoIs stands at ₹798.19 crore (excluding taxes). 
 
The scope of work includes composite overburden removal and rehandling, coal cutting using surface miners, loading and transportation of coal, and deployment and maintenance of all necessary plant, equipment, diesel, manpower, and labour.
 
With a proven track record in large-scale infrastructure projects, the company is well-placed to execute this work seamlessly.   ALSO READ | Sansera Engineering hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock? 
Kavita Shirvaikar, managing director of Patel Engineering, said, "These new projects represent a natural extension of the large-scale infrastructure works we undertake and also open up new avenues. Importantly, these works come in addition to a robust tender pipeline of more than ₹34,000 crores already bid and under evaluation, as well as further opportunities worth ₹18,000 crores expected to come up for bidding before the end of this financial year.”
 
“Looking ahead, nearly ₹1 trillion of projects are anticipated to come up for bidding over the next one to two years in the core areas that we operate. With these opportunities, we are confident that our order book will grow substantially in the coming year and beyond,” Shirvaikar added.
 
Patel Engineering, established in 1949, is a 76-year-old company with a robust presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors. The company has built a solid reputation for successfully executing projects both in India and abroad. 
 
Over the years, PEL has completed more than 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects, and over 300 kilometres of tunnelling, primarily for central public sector undertakings and various state government agencies.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sansera hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock?

Nifty Auto at new high; here's why Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland rose 5% today

Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 10% lower circuit; here's why

Sensex hits new high, surged over 14% post breakout in past; check outlook

Inside Nifty's rise to new highs: Stocks and sectors driving the comeback

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksPatel EngineeringMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE NSEIndian equities

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story