Home / Markets / News / Sansera hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock?

Sansera hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock?

Smallcap stock - Sansera hit a new high at ₹1,769 on Thursday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Sansera Engineering share price today

 
Share price of Sansera Engineering (Sansera) hit a new high of ₹1,769, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook. 
 
The stock price of the auto components & equipment company has zoomed 85 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹953 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
At 10:49 AM; Sansera Engineering stock was quoting 2 per cent higher at ₹1,741.20, as compared to 0.42 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What’s driven this smallcap stock to a new high?

 
Sansera is an engineering-led, integrated manufacturer of critical precision forged components (engine, non-engine) for end application, predominantly in the auto domain.
 

With a healthy recovery in domestic markets, Sansera reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance and for the third-time in a row with a revenue of ₹825.2 crore with an EBITDA of 17.3 per cent and a PAT of 8.7 per cent. This growth came despite multiple challenges, such as slowdown in exports, cost pressures, and supply chain risks.

In the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), exports to the US grew by 14.9 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, primarily driven by improvement in off-road, industrial engines and ADS segment (Aerospace-Defence-Semicon). Overall, ADS delivered an exceptional growth of 80 per cent YoY; this quarterly run rate is expected to accelerate from here on, the company said.
 
The uptrend in the Indian auto space following GST cuts is expected to benefit the entire industry, especially entry-level vehicles. The management said the company looks forward to capitalizing on this opportunity with its traditional and new-age components, which bring in higher kit values. From a geographic perspective, the company is constantly expanding its horizons and engaging with prospective customers in newer geographies, particularly Japan and Korea.
 
Sansera has a robust orderbook of ₹2,150 crore as of Q2FY26, with over 60 per cent from international markets, realisable into peak revenues in about 3 years’ timeframe (potentially can hit ₹5,000 crore revenue by FY28E vs. ₹3,000 crore in FY25). ADS segment is the new growth driver at Sansera and comprises a healthy 24 per cent of orderbook. This space is scaling fast, with FY26 revenues guided at ₹300-₹320 crore i.e. >2x YoY, with ~₹3,950 crore as cumulative order book value in the domain, executable over next 5 years. Analysts at ICICI Securities expect revenues at Sansera to grow at 14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28E.  ALSO READ | Paytm share price rise as RBI gives final nod to operate as payment aggregator

ICICI Securities sees more upside in Sansera stock price

 
With robust order book coupled with Sansera’s strong execution in scaling its high-margin ADS business along with structural positives of healthy double-digit margins as well as net debt free B/S, analysts at ICICI Securities have assigned a 'BUY' rating on the stock & values Sansera at ₹1,930 i.e., 30x PE on FY27-28E average.
 
Uniform 18 per cent GST rate on all auto parts has been introduced, which will improve Sansera’s cost competitiveness and demand across domestic OEMs, the brokerage firm said.  ============  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

Topics : The Smart Investor Sansera Engineering Smallcap Auto industry stock market trading Q2 results Market trends

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

