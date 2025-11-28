Why did Refex Industries shares skyrocket 14% in trade today? Find out here

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Refex Industries share price today: Refex Industries share price was in demand on Friday, November 28, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 13.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹363.60 per share.

At 11:00 AM, Refex Industries share price was trading 12.50 per cent higher at ₹360.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 85,925.91 levels.

Why did Refex Industries share price rise today?

Refex Industries share price rose after the company secured an order worth approximately ₹100 crore from a large business conglomerate.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “We wish to inform you that Refex Industries Limited, has procured an order for Excavation, Loading and Transportation of pond ash/bottom ash.”

Under the terms of the order, Refex Industries will be responsible for excavation, loading and transportation of pond ash/bottom ash. The order is expected to be executed in 4 months, Refex Industries said, in a statement. Earlier this week, Refex Industries informed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of Venwind Refex Projects Limited on November 25, 2025, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venwind Refex Power Limited, consequent to which, VRPL has become a step-down subsidiary of Refex Industries Limited. Earlier this month, Refex Industries announced that it has procured an order for transportation of pond/fly ash to NHAI Road Project from a prominent State GENCO.

Refex Industries Q2 results Refex Industries reported ₹423.21 crore in revenue for Q2FY26, with total income from continuing operations at ₹431 crore, compared with ₹376.59 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹436.10 crore in Q2FY25. Ebitda surged to ₹73.82 crore, considerably higher than ₹39.94 crore in the previous quarter and ₹42.86 crore a year ago, resulting in a strong Ebitda margin of 17.44 per cent. The company’s net profit rose to ₹52.08 crore, up from ₹33.14 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹33.70 crore in Q2 FY25, with net profit margin improving to 12.09 per cent. Its income from the power trading business was ₹0.17 crore for the quarter.