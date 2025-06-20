Why did Uno Minda share price rise 3% in trade today? Check details here
Uno Minda shares gained 2.9 per cent in trade on Friday and logged an day's high at ₹1,067.1 per share; here's whySI Reporter Mumbai
Uno Minda shares gained 2.9 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,067.1 per share on BSE. At 12:22 PM, Uno Minda share price
was trading 2.23 per cent higher at ₹1,060 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.95 per cent at 82,138.11.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹60,861.3 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,252.85 per share and 52-week low was at ₹768.1 per share.
Why were Uno Minda shares buzzing in trade?
The buying on the counter came after its board approved the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for aluminium die casting in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Maharashtra.
This strategic expansion is aimed at meeting the rapidly growing demand for casting components, particularly in electric two- and four wheelers (e-2Ws and e-4Ws).
The project involves a total planned capital investment of approximately ₹210 crore, to be implemented in a phased manner over the next five years. The investment will be funded through a balanced mix of internal accruals and debt. Phase 1 of the plant is expected to commence commercial operations by Q2 FY27.
Aluminium die casting is believed to be essential for creating lightweight, high-performance vehicle platforms. Electric vehicles (EV) need more aluminium-based parts for structure and thermal management than traditional internal combustion vehicles, making advanced die casting crucial for EV powertrains and body components.
According to the reports, the upcoming facility will play a vital role in supporting Uno Minda's backward integration strategy by supplying essential casting components to its forthcoming 4W-EV powertrain plant.
About Uno Minda
Uno Minda is an auto component and systems manufacturing and original equipment manufacturer (OEM). They design and manufacture over 25 categories of components and systems for vehicles across all segments (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two- and three-wheelers) catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric/hybrid vehicles.
It is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems, and alloy wheels. It has a leadership position in almost all the products it manufactures. Technology and innovation are the two strong pillars of the organisation, on the basis of which it has continued to lead the emerging trends in the automotive sector, over the past six decades.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices