Why did Uno Minda share price rise 3% in trade today? Check details here

Uno Minda shares gained 2.9 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,067.1 per share on BSE. At 12:22 PM, Uno Minda share price was trading 2.23 per cent higher at ₹1,060 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.95 per cent at 82,138.11.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹60,861.3 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,252.85 per share and 52-week low was at ₹768.1 per share.

Why were Uno Minda shares buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counter came after its board approved the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for aluminium die casting in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Maharashtra.

This strategic expansion is aimed at meeting the rapidly growing demand for casting components, particularly in electric two- and four wheelers (e-2Ws and e-4Ws). The project involves a total planned capital investment of approximately ₹210 crore, to be implemented in a phased manner over the next five years. The investment will be funded through a balanced mix of internal accruals and debt. Phase 1 of the plant is expected to commence commercial operations by Q2 FY27. Aluminium die casting is believed to be essential for creating lightweight, high-performance vehicle platforms. Electric vehicles (EV) need more aluminium-based parts for structure and thermal management than traditional internal combustion vehicles, making advanced die casting crucial for EV powertrains and body components.