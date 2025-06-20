Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why is GMM Pfaudler share price buzzing in trade today? Key details here

Why is GMM Pfaudler share price buzzing in trade today? Key details here

GMM Pfaudler shares rose after its unit, Pfaudler Normag Systems, won a ₹330 crore contract from a European client to supply end-to-end acid recovery systems.

GMM Pfaudler

GMM Pfaudler is among the leading global suppliers of process equipment and systems, with a strong specialisation in corrosion-resistant technologies. | Photo: GMM Pfaudler official website

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GMM Pfaudler share price: GMM Pfaudler share price jumped up to 5.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,206.35 per share on Friday, June 20, 2025. 
 
However, by 12:40 PM, GMM Pfaudler shares were off day’s high, and were trading 2.99 per cent higher at  ₹1,183 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.73 per cent higher at 81,957.83 levels.
 

What triggered the up move in GMM Pfaudler share price today?

 
GMM Pfaudler share price jumped in trade today after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pfaudler Normag Systems GmbH, Germany, has entered into a contract with a Europe-based customer for the design, engineering, and supply of complete end-to-end acid recovery equipment and systems. The value of the contract is approximately ₹330 crore (or EUR 33.2 million).
 
 
In an exchange filing, GMM Pfaudler said, “This is to inform you that Pfaudler Normag Systems GmbH, Germany, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a contract with a Europe-based customer for the design, engineering, and supply of complete end-to-end acid recovery equipment and systems.”
 
Under the terms of the deal, the company will receive a down payment of 30 per cent on signing of the contract. 

“The Company expects meaningful revenue contribution from this order,” said GMM Pfaudler, in a statement.
 
Moreover, the contract is expected to be executed in 4 years, or 48 months. 
 

About GMM Pfaudler

 
GMM Pfaudler is among the leading global suppliers of process equipment and systems, with a strong specialisation in corrosion-resistant technologies. Serving a wide range of industries—including chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and energy—the company is renowned for its expertise in glass-lined equipment and a diversified product portfolio that includes mixing systems, filtration and drying units, and heavy engineering solutions. 
 
The company’s global presence has been further boosted by its strategic acquisition of a majority stake in the international operations of the Pfaudler Group. The move has majorly expanded its manufacturing footprint and capabilities across continents. 
 
The market capitalisation of GMM Pfaudler is ₹5,318.44 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of GMM Pfaudler is ₹1,530.80 per share, while its 52-week low is ₹953 per share. 
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

