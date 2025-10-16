Angel One consolidated net profit declines 49.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 1201.76 croreNet profit of Angel One declined 49.99% to Rs 211.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 423.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 1201.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1514.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1201.761514.71 -21 OPM %34.5744.35 -PBDT324.65597.68 -46 PBT294.00572.08 -49 NP211.73423.37 -50
