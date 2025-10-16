Allcargo Logistics rises 5% after WisdomTree Emerging Markets buys stake

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,483.96 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹61.34 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹26.01.

The buying on the counter came after WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund acquired stakes through a bulk deal.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund bought 68,17,024 shares of Allcargo Logistics for ₹34.15 per share.

According to the shareholding pattern of Allcargo Logistics, promoters held a 63.28 per cent stake in the company as of the June quarter. Among the public shareholders, Tata Mutual Fund - Tata Small Cap Fund held a 1.74 per cent stake, and Alternate Investment Funds held a 0.39 per cent stake.

Acacia Institutional Partners (1.46 per cent stake), Lp, Acacia Partners (1.68 per cent stake), Lp, and Acacia Conservation Fund Lp (1.85 per cent stake) were among the foreign investors.

That apart, recently, Allcargo Logistics secured approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its restructuring plan, which involves demerging its international supply chain business into a new listed entity.