Why Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company shares spiked 15% in trade today?

Niva Bupa share: Shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company zoomed 15 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹93.33 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company posted its Q4 results.

At 10:25 AM, Niva Bupa shares were trading 14.14 per cent higher at ₹92.53 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 80,756.05. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹16,905.48 crore. The stock touched its highest level on December 5, 2024, at ₹109.41 per share.

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹109.41 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹61.01 per share.

Niva Bupa shares made a debut on D-Street on November 14, 2024. On the BSE, Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares listed at ₹78.5, reflecting a premium of ₹4.50 or 6.08 per cent from its IPO allotment price of Rs 74.

Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Niva Bupa shares listed at ₹78.14, up ₹4.14 or 5.59 per cent from its IPO allotment price.

Niva Bupa Q4 results

The general insurance company reported its Q4FY25 numbers on Wednesday after market hours. In Q4, the company registered a 31 per cent rise in a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹206 crore as compared to ₹157 crore a year ago.

The gross premiums written increased 18 per cent to ₹2,078.65 crore as compared to ₹1,759 crore a year ago. The company earned a net premium of ₹1672.11 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹1152.43 crore a year ago.

The company's net income from investments stood at ₹93.78 crore for the quarter under review as compared to ₹67.91 crore a year ago.

Niva Bupa's solvency ratio strengthened to 3.03 in FY25 from 2.55 in FY24, demonstrating sound financial stability and ability to meet long-term obligations.

About Niva Bupa

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is a general insurance company with an aim to give every Indian the confidence to access the best healthcare. As of March 31, 2025, Niva Bupa has over 212 physical branches across India.