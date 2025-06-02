Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals, Nykaa, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Vodafone Idea

Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals, Nykaa, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Vodafone Idea

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported 53.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 389.60 crore on 13.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,592.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)s consolidated net profit surged 192.6% to Rs 20.28 crore on 23.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,061.76 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q FY24.

Rama Steel Tubes has reported 3.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.84 crore despite a 9.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 293.13 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

IRCON International said that it has received an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from the East Central Railway, Indian Railway, worth Rs 1,068.34 crore.

 

Titagarh Rail Systems reported 18.36% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.45 crore on 4.45% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,005.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 over the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Genesys International Corporation reported 27.60% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.95 crore on 32.30% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 94.16 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Vodafone Ideas consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 7,166.10 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 7,674.60 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 3.6% YoY to Rs 10,950 crore in Q4 FY25.

Hero Motocorp's total sales increased 1.92% to 5,07,701 units in May 2025 compared with 4,98,123 units sold in May 2024.

Tata Motors total sales fell 8.57% to 70,187 units in May 2025 as against 76,766 units sold in May 2024.Total passenger vehicle (including EV) fell 11% YoY to 42,040 units in May 2025.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

