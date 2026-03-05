56% of Indian women decide investments independently, trend rising: Report

Women in urban India are increasingly taking charge of their investments, but a large gap remains between confidence and structured financial planning, according to the latest DSP Winvestor Pulse 2025–26 study.

The survey, conducted by YouGov among 5,050 respondents in 13 cities, found that 56 per cent of women make investment decisions independently, up from 44 per cent in 2022. Among men, the proportion is

higher at 68 per cent.

The report highlights a growing shift in women’s financial independence, particularly in market-linked assets. About 51 per cent of women independently make decisions on investments such as mutual funds and stocks, compared with 39 per cent three years ago.

However, the study also flagged a disconnect between confidence and financial discipline. While 84 per cent of women say they are confident enough to make their own investment decisions, only one in three investors actually has both a financial goal and a plan in place. The survey also signals a broader change in how urban Indians view money. The association of money with “freedom” has increased to 35 per cent from 27 per cent in 2022, while the perception of money as a tool for survival has declined. Experiential spending is gaining prominence. Among women, 41 per cent prioritise travel over buying a home, and 43 per cent of all respondents said they spend surplus money on holidays, up from 36 per cent earlier.

Despite this shift toward lifestyle aspirations, the survey said that wealth creation and financial security remain key drivers for investing. The report found strong satisfaction among those who consult financial advisors. Nearly 94 per cent of investors who use advisors say they are satisfied with the service, a figure that has remained steady since 2022. Yet most investors still do not seek professional advice. Among non-users, 39 per cent cited discomfort in sharing financial information with a stranger as the primary barrier to consulting advisors. Family and social networks continue to play a major role in financial decisions, with 76 per cent of respondents still relying on family or friends for investment guidance.