Is Vedanta stock a BUY or SELL at current price? Here's what chart suggests

The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below this hurdle; above which the stock can potentially jump back towards the higher-end of the existing trading range. On the flip side, failure to overcome the hurdle can push the stock back to ₹420 levels, with interim support visible around ₹431.The longer-term chart suggests that the stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as Vedanta can sustain above ₹402 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹550 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹500 and ₹515 levels.