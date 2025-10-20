Havells India Q2: Mixed show; brokerages cut targets but maintain 'Buy'

Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained ‘Buy’, but has cut the target to ₹1,790, from ₹1,910 per share.

“We believe near-term concerns pertaining to channel inventory and demand scenario shall endure. We are trimming estimates by 3–9 per cent to reflect near-term concerns. We reckon revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 11%/15%/16% over FY26–28E,” Nuvama said.

JM Financial Institutional Securities also cut the target to ₹ 1,750 per share from ₹1,800, maintaining ‘Buy’. The cables & wires (C&W) business grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y but underperformed expectations and peers, prompting more conservative forecasts despite margin improvements, according to the brokerage note.

Lloyd’s decline was contained to 19 per cent, better than feared, but the franchise remains in turnaround, keeping near-term growth assumptions cautious, JM Financial noted. With new BEE ratings effective January 2026, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are moderating AC production to clear inventory through Q3. That supports channel normalisation but caps near-term volume optimism.