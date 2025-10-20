Havells India Q2: Mixed show; brokerages cut targets but maintain 'Buy'

Havells India Q2 results: Key highlights
- Consolidated net profit jumped 16.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 to ₹317 crore, as against ₹273 crore. However, it fell 8.8 per cent sequentially from ₹347.72 crore in Q1FY26.
- The company's revenue for the second quarter rose 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,779.33 crore, as against ₹4,539.31 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue fell 12 per cent.
- The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹442 crore, as compared to ₹380 crore Y-o-Y.
- The company’s summer products continue to experience weakness. Softer performance in electrical consumer durables (ECD), mainly in fan and air cooler categories, which were impacted by the weak summer
- Lloyd revenue declined with higher channel inventory overhang and goods and services tax (GST) changes.
Brokerages' view on Havells India stock
