Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets for Sensex, key indices

Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets for Sensex, key indices

The NSE Nifty 50 index can potentially rally to new life-time highs around 28,300 levels in Samvat 2082, while the BSE Sensex can surge to 92,000 levels, suggest technical charts; details here.

Nifty Samvat 2082, market outlook; Can Nifty hit 30,000 mark?

Market outlook Samvat 2082: Sensex, Nifty can rally up to 10% before next Diwali. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian equity benchmark indices are set to end Samvat 2081 with modest gains. The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index and the BSE benchmark Sensex were holding gains up to 6.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent on penultimate trading day of the Samvat 2081.  Meanwhile, the broader indices displayed a mixed trend, with the Nifty MidCap 150 up 4.3 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 250 down 3.8 per cent as of date. Among sectors, the Bank Nifty stood tall, quoting at record high levels, with a solid 12.1 per cent gain.  Going ahead into Samvat 2082, which shall kick-off tomorrow (Tuesday) October 21 with a special one-hour Muhurat trading session in the afternoon from 1:45 PM - 2:45 PM, benchmark indices will hope to scale new all-time highs with corporate earnings expected to improve.  ALSO READ | Muhurat trading: Five-year trend shows festive optimism; will it continue?  Earnings Per Share growth in Indian equities is expected to see an uptrend from Q3FY26 onwards with earnings seeing a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent between FY25-27E, said Vaqarjaved Khan Fundamental Equities analyst at Angel One.  Going forward there are expectations of US tariffs getting resolved in early part of 2026; and expected rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve will be able to provide much needed liquidity to global risky assets and in turn benefitting Indian equities as well, the analyst added.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Samvat 2082: Sensex, Nifty outlook

  Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on the benchmark indices - Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty and the broader Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250. 

Nifty 50 index

Last Close: 25,710  Likely Target: 28,300 / 24,136  Upside Potential: 10.1%  Downside Risk: 6.1%  Support: 25,100; 24,975  Resistance: 25,900; 26,300; 26,700; 27,300; 27,800  At present levels, the Nifty is seen quoting at its highest level in the calendar year 2025. That apart, the long-term chart shows that in spite of intermittent market corrections the NSE benchmark index has broadly held above its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) since August 2020. 
 
 
  The 20-MMA now stands at 24,136 levels, and is likely to act as the major bullish pivot for the market trend in the Samvat year ahead. Near support for the Nifty stands around 25,100 levels in the form of the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), followed by the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) at 24,975 levels.  On the upside, the Nifty is likely to face near resistance around 25,900 levels; above which a spurt towards the life-time highs around 26,300 levels seems likely. In Samvat 2082, the Nifty can potentially soar towards 28,300 levels hints the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the NSE index can be anticipated around 26,700, 27,300 and 27,800 levels.  ALSO READ | Samvat 2082: Key risks that could test Indian stock markets resilience 

BSE Sensex

Last Close: 83,952  Likely Target: 92,000 / 79,100  Upside Potential: 9.6%  Downside Risk: 5.8%  Support: 82,000; 80,900  Resistance: 84,240; 86,100; 86,900; 88,000; 88,800; 90,300  The BSE Sensex can potentially zoom to 92,000 levels in Samvat year 2082. Technically, the index is seen trading close to a near-term hurdle, which stands at 84,240 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards 86,100 levels; above which intermediate hurdles are visible at 86,900, 88,000, 88,800 and 90,300 levels.  In case of a downside, 82,000-level is likely to act as a strong support for the Sensex; below which a dip to 80,900 seems likely. The major support for the BSE benchmark stands at 79,100 levels.  ALSO READ | Samvat 2082 top stock picks; Bajaj Fin, Swiggy, 8 others can gain up to 44% 

Bank Nifty

Last Close: 57,713  Likely Target: 64,000 / 53,850  Upside Potential: 10.9%  Downside Risk: 6.7%  Support: 55,300  Resistance: 60,100; 61,500; 62,800  The Bank Nifty index is seen quoting at life-time highs, with strong momentum visible on the monthly scale. Bank Nifty can potentially zoom to 64,000 levels in Samvat 2028 - implying a likely upside of almost 11 per cent from here.   
 
  On its way up, the banking index may counter resistance around 60,100, 61,500 and 62,800 levels, according to the Fibonacci yearly calculations. On the other hand, in case of a fall, Bank Nifty may test levels of 53,850, with interim support likely around 55,300.  ALSO READ | Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082? 

Nifty MidCap

Last Close: 21,783  Likely Target: 24,750 / 20,070  Upside Potential: 13.6%  Downside Risk: 7.9%  Support: 21,300; 20,500  Resistance: 22,170; 23,200  The Nifty MidCap is likely to display a favourable trend, with near support seen at 21,300 levels; below which the index could seek support around 20,500 and 20,070 levels. On the upside, near resistance for the MidCap index is visible at 22,170; above which the index can surge to a record 23,200 levels. Breakouts above the same can trigger a fresh bull-run towards 24,750 levels.   
 

Nifty SmallCap

Last Close: 17,077  Likely Target: 20,200 / 12,850  Upside Potential: 18.3%  Downside Risk: 24.8%  Support: 16,600; 16,100; 14,100  Resistance: 17,227; 17,450; 18,000; 18,500; 19,200  This under-performing index can potentially soar to 20,200 levels in case of a strong pullback rally. For now, near resistance is visible at 17,227, followed by 17,450. In the medium-term, interim resistance can be anticipated around 18,000, 18,500 and 19,200 levels.   
 
  The key support on the downside stands at 16,600 and 16,100 levels. A breakdown below the same can open the doors for a likely crash towards 12,850 levels, with interim support visible around 14,100 levels. 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

