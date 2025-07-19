Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NII growth pushes YES Bank's Q1FY26 net profit 59% higher to ₹801 crore YoY

NII growth pushes YES Bank's Q1FY26 net profit 59% higher to ₹801 crore YoY

While non-interest income grew 5.7 per cent, net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of a bank's profitability, remained steady in Q1FY26 at 2.5 per cent

YES BANK

The bank reported a loan growth of 5 per cent YoY to ₹2.41 trillion

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender YES Bank’s net profit rose by 59 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to ₹801 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII), and up from ₹502 crore reported in the same period last year.
 
Sequentially, the profit of the lender was up 8.5 per cent from ₹738 crore in Q4FY25.
 
NII, which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 5.7 per cent YoY to ₹2,371 crore during the quarter, while non-interest income was up 46.12 per cent to ₹1,752 crore.
 
 
The lender’s net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of a bank's profitability, remained steady in Q1FY26 at 2.5 per cent, the same as Q4FY25. 

Also Read

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Japan's SMFG considers making additional $1.1 bn investment in YES Bank

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank Rs 273 cr for debt settlement

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank ₹273 cr for debt settlement

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra settles ₹273-crore loan of JR Toll Road with Yes Bank

PremiumYes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank extends CEO's tenure by 6 months: Move to help SMBC steer strategy

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group India Credit | Photo: SMFG website

SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

Provisions made by the bank rose 34 per cent YoY to ₹284 crore in Q1FY26, but were down sequentially.
 
The asset quality of the lender was stable, with Gross Non-Performing Assets Ratio (GNPA) flat at 1.60 per cent as of June 30, 2025, compared to last quarter (Q4FY25). The Net NPA Ratio was also flat at 0.30 per cent as of June 30, 2025, compared to the end of March 2025.
 
The bank reported a loan growth of 5 per cent YoY to ₹2.41 trillion, while deposits grew by 4.1 per cent YoY to ₹2.75 trillion. The share of current and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits was 32.8 per cent at the end of the June quarter, slightly higher than the 30.8 per cent a year ago. 
“The bank entered the new financial year on a strong footing and delivered a robust performance with net profit rising to ₹801 crore, marking a 59.4 per cent YoY growth,” said Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank.
 
“Key metrics such as return on assets (0.8 per cent), PPoP (₹1,358 crore), and NIM (2.5 per cent) showed notable improvement. Asset quality remained stable, CASA witnessed healthy growth, and CET1 strengthened to 14 per cent,” he added.
   

More From This Section

National stock exchange, NSE

Q1 results today: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, 18 others on July 19

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Finance net profit rises 2% in Q1FY26, margins and fees moderate

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

Reliance Q1 profit soars 78.3% on windfall from Asian Paints stake sale

q1 results, company quarter 1

South Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹322 crore

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 65% on rising bad loans

Topics : Company Results YES Bank Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon