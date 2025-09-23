Zaggle Prepaid rises 5% on entering 5-year contract with Mastercard

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,886.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹597 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹299.

Why were Zaggle Prepaid shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company entered into an agreement with Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd (Mastercard).

Under the contract, Mastercard will incentivise Zaggle to launch and promote co-branded domestic prepaid cards on the Mastercard network.

The agreement shall come into force with effect from September 22, 2025, and shall expire on September 30, 2030. The value for the transactions was not mentioned.

That apart, in July, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd acquired a 100 per cent stake in fintech firm Rio Money for ₹22 crore in a strategic move to enter the high-growth consumer credit card segment via UPI.