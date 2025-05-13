Home / Markets / News / Zaggle Prepaid shares spike 8% after Q4 results; results analysis here

Zaggle Prepaid shares spike 8% after Q4 results; results analysis here

Zaggle Prepaid's stock rose as much as 8.22 per cent during the day to ₹396.7 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services surged over 8 per cent on Tuesday, amid a broader market fall, as the company reported a 67 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.
 
Zaggle Prepaid's stock rose as much as 8.22 per cent during the day to ₹396.7 per share, the highest level since early February this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.56 per cent higher at ₹387 apiece, compared to a 1.45 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 2:20 PM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their second day on Tuesday and have risen over 22 per cent from their recent lows of ₹313, which it hit early this month. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zaggle Prepaid has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,164.2 crore. 
 
Zaggle Prepaid Q4FY25
 
The company's net profit climbed 66.8 per cent to ₹31.96 crore on a 50.5 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹411.45 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 over the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 62.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹42.11 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25. Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹36.65 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25, registering a growth of 34.6 per cent as compared with ₹27.22 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The Ebitda margin reduced to 8.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 as against 10 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023–24.
 
On a full-year basis, the company’s standalone net profit surged 98.7 per cent to ₹87.48 crore on a 68 per cent jump in revenue from operations to ₹1,302.65 crore in the financial year 2024–25 over the financial year 2023–24. 
 
Zaggle Prepaid management commentary 
 
Building on the strong performance, the company projects their organic FY26 topline growth to range between 35 per cent and 40 per cent. "As we continue to scale, we remain focused on driving margin expansion through increased operating leverage, operational efficiencies, and cross-sell opportunities," Zaggle Chairman Raj P Narayanam said.
 
About Zaggle Prepaid  
Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle is a uniquely positioned player in the FinTech industry, offering a diversified suite of products and services. The company is a recognised leader in spend management, having issued over 50 million prepaid cards in partnership with leading banks and serving a user base of more than 3 million.
 
Zaggle's portfolio features a range of Saas-based solutions, including software for expense management, payments, and rewards, designed to address a broad spectrum of enterprise and user touchpoints. 
 
First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

